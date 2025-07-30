WUHU, China, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- LEPAS landed its first overseas orders for L8 at its debut at Indonesia's Jakarta International Auto Show (GIIAS), where it staged an exquisite life runway show.

Recently, LEPAS kicked off its overseas debut at GIIAS, with its all-star product matrix L8, L6, and L4 officially debuting — covering user groups with fashion personalities. With "exquisite travel" as its core, LEPAS is elevating the industry from "functional satisfaction" to "life aesthetics".

Chery Group rejoins Fortune Global 500; LEPAS debuts at Jakarta Auto Show with first overseas orders

At the show, LEPAS continued its "Leopard Aesthetics" in brand experience. Its booth, designed as a runway-style space integrated with lifestyle aesthetics, created an immersive user experience — interpreting the brand philosophy that automobiles are an extension of life. Globally, LEPAS will expand via "design + technology + service", offering a closed-loop "elegant driving" experience across regions.

As a newest energy model, L8 embodies LEPAS' "Leopard Aesthetics". Its sleek outline, paired with highly recognizable light groups and detailed craftsmanship, reflects LEPAS' understanding that "elegance is power". The cockpit, with a skyline-inspired layout and natural texture design, focuses on comfort and intelligence — meeting the quality needs of global urban elites. L8 may later adopt Chery Group's Super Hybrid system (CSH), further satisfying global users' diverse demands.

Chery Group supports LEPAS' rapid global rise. In the era of smart electric vehicles, Chery has grown in new energy and intelligence. With its R&D strategy of 'mass-produce one, develop one, pre-research one', Chery has made forward-looking layouts, built first-mover advantages, and driven full-cycle tech innovation, offering unique products to users. By July 2025, Chery's cumulative exports exceeded 5 million units, ranking No.1 in Chinese brand passenger car exports for years. Additionally, Chery made the 2025 Fortune Global 500 this year, leaping 152 spots from last year.

As a core part of Chery's globalization strategy, LEPAS is deeply integrated into the group's global resource in R&D, manufacturing, supply chains, and sales networks. Using Chery's global R&D centers, LEPAS has full-link development capabilities, ensuring quality and quick user response.

LEPAS' global debut is more than a showcase; it's the first practice of its "exquisite travel" concept. Indonesian officials, media, core dealers, attended the showcase, with the announcing of sponsorship with Miss Universe Indonesia. What can be seen is, LEPAS is driving into the global spotlight.

