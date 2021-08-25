Chase Elliott and the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet to Make Final 2021 NASCAR Appearance on August 28

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by NASCAR's defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, will be hitting the track for its third and final appearance of the 2021 season on Saturday, August 28, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT and can be seen on NBC.

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniforms, workwear, and facility service products for business, is once again serving as the primary sponsor of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team for designated races during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. UniFirst and Hendrick Motorsports introduced a revamped design for the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for the current campaign, with the refreshed Chevy showcasing the company's signature green color, eye-catching black and white contrasts, and NASCAR-inspired design cues.

The UniFirst Chevrolet made its season debut on March 14 at Phoenix Raceway, with Elliott rallying to finish fifth, and returned with its second appearance of the 2021 campaign in May at Kansas Speedway, with the champion earning another fifth-place finish.

Following his championship-winning campaign in 2020, Elliott has carried his success into the 2021 season. Through 25 races, NASCAR's "Most Popular Driver" is currently fifth in the standings, having collected 820 points, and sitting just 184 markers behind point leader and fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver, Kyle Larson. Daytona's 400-mile event on August 28 will close out NASCAR's 2021 regular season, providing Elliott with a final chance to move up the standings before the playoffs begin in September.

"The entire UniFirst family is excited to be partnered with Chase and 13-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Hendrick Motorsports for this important regular season-ending race," said Adam Soreff, director of marketing and communications for UniFirst. "Chase has had a solid season in 2021, including 11 top-five finishes, and we're hoping for even bigger things in the playoffs."

"We're really looking forward to having UniFirst back on track this weekend," said Elliott. "The No. 9 team is going to do our best to stay out of trouble and get those green and white colors out front at Daytona. I hope we can put on a good show for all the fans and everyone at UniFirst."

The 2021 NASCAR season is the fifth year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and the company's second year sponsoring Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst also continues to be the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, the Hendrick Automotive Group.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com .

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 274points-paying race victories and a record 13 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

