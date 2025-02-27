Chartwell Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced today its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights

Resident revenue increased by $38.5 million or 21.4% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023.

or 21.4% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023. Net income was $3.5 million in Q4 2024 compared to net loss of $13.2 million in Q4 2023.

in Q4 2024 compared to net loss of in Q4 2023. Funds from operations ("FFO") (1) up 46.9% from Q4 2023.

up 46.9% from Q4 2023. Same property adjusted net operating income ("NOI") (1) up 14.4% from Q4 2023.

up 14.4% from Q4 2023. Same property adjusted operating margin (1) up 150 basis points ("bps") to 37.2% from Q4 2023.

up 150 basis points ("bps") to 37.2% from Q4 2023. Weighted average same property occupancy up 510 bps to 90.1% from Q4 2023.

"I am proud of our teams who delivered outstanding results in virtually every area of our business in 2024. From the strong improvements in employee engagement and resident satisfaction, to occupancy and earnings growth, to the record volumes of acquisition and financing activity, our people made 2024 an exceptional year. We at Chartwell know that all this starts with great service, and I am grateful to our teams in the field for their unwavering dedication to their residents.

We have also made great progress in our transition to a more agile and scalable operating platform. We do it by further enabling our residence management teams to develop local strategies, make faster decisions and take bold actions. Our corporate support teams develop and implement tools, including technology solutions, deliver high quality training and targeted assistance to enable our residence teams to outperform," commented Vlad Volodarski, Chartwell's CEO.

"I am confident that with the continuing efforts in these areas of operational excellence, portfolio growth and optimization, and prudent capital management, in the positive demand/supply environment, we will continue delivering strong results in 2025 and beyond."

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes select financial and operating performance measures:



Three Months Ended

December 31 Year Ended

December 31 ($000s, except per unit amounts, number of units, and percentages) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Resident revenue 218,445 179,946 38,499 799,923 687,324 112,599 Direct property operating expense 138,707 118,853 19,854 509,179 463,361 45,818 Net income/(loss)(2) 3,544 (13,173) 16,717 22,378 128,273 (105,895) FFO(1)











Continuing operations 57,663 39,246 18,417 197,462 122,151 75,311 Total 57,663 39,099 18,564 197,462 133,190 64,272 FFO per unit(1)











Continuing operations 0.21 0.16 0.05 0.76 0.51 0.25 Total 0.21 0.16 0.05 0.76 0.55 0.21 Weighted average number of units outstanding (000s)(3) 275,494 243,262 32,232 260,119 241,688 18,431 Weighted average same property occupancy rate(4) 90.1 % 85.0 % 5.1pp 88.0 % 82.1 % 5.9pp Same property adjusted NOI(1) 63,356 55,381 7,975 244,423 205,601 38,822 Same property adjusted operating margin(1) 37.2 % 35.7 % 1.5pp 37.3 % 34.8 % 2.5pp G&A expenses 10,334 13,455 (3,121) 49,460 60,450 (10,990)

















Fourth Quarter Results

For Q4 2024, resident revenue increased $38.5 million or 21.4% and direct property operating expense increased $19.8 million or 16.7%.

For Q4 2024, net income was $3.5 million compared to net loss of $13.2 million in Q4 2023 primarily due to:

higher resident revenue,

lower negative changes in fair value of financial instruments,

impairment losses in Q4 2023,

higher net income from joint ventures,

lower general, administrative, and Trust ("G&A") expenses, and

higher current income tax benefit,

partially offset by:

higher direct property operating expense,

deferred tax expense in Q4 2024 as compared to a deferred tax benefit in Q4 2023,

higher depreciation of property, plant and equipment ("PP&E"), and

higher finance costs.

For Q4 2024, FFO from continuing operations was $57.7 million or $0.21 per unit, compared to $39.2 million or $0.16 per unit for Q4 2023. The change in FFO from continuing operations was primarily due to:

higher adjusted NOI from continuing operations of $21.7 million ,

, lower G&A expenses of $3.1 million , and

, and higher adjusted interest income of $0.5 million ,

partially offset by:

higher adjusted finance costs of $6.4 million , and

, and lower management fees of $0.5 million .

For Q4 2024, FFO from continuing operations includes $0.2 million of Lease-up-Losses and Imputed Cost of Debt related to our development projects (Q4 2023 – $0.6 million). Total FFO for Q4 2023 includes results of discontinued operations from the Ontario Long Term Care platform ("OLTC Platform") of $0.2 million.

Annual / Year End Results

For 2024, resident revenue increased $112.6 million or 16.4%, and direct property operating expense increased $45.8 million or 9.9%.

For 2024, net income was $22.4 million compared to $128.3 million in 2023 that included the gain on sale of $178.7 million due to the sale of the OLTC Platform(5). The remaining differences are due to:

deferred tax expense in 2024 as compared to a deferred tax benefit in 2023,

higher direct property operating expense,

higher finance costs,

higher depreciation of PP&E, and

higher transaction costs related to dispositions,

partially offset by:

higher resident revenue,

higher gain on disposal of assets,

current income tax benefit as compared to income tax expense due to the sale of the OLTC Platform ,

higher net income from joint ventures,

lower G&A expenses, and

lower negative changes in fair value of financial instruments.

For 2024, FFO from continuing operations was $197.5 million or $0.76 per unit, compared to $122.2 million or $0.51 per unit for 2023. The change in FFO from continuing operations was primarily due to:

higher adjusted NOI from continuing operations of $76.2 million ,

, lower G&A expenses of $11.0 million ,

, one-time retroactive government funding related to the sale of the OLTC Platform of $1.4 million ,

, higher adjusted interest income of $1.4 million , and

, and lower depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangibles assets used for administrative purposes of $0.4 million ,

partially offset by:

higher adjusted finance costs of $14.2 million , and

, and lower management fees of $0.9 million .

For 2024, FFO from continuing operations includes $1.1 million of Lease-up-Losses and Imputed Cost of Debt related to our development projects (2023 – $2.3 million). Total FFO for 2023 includes results of discontinued operations from the OLTC Platform of $11.1 million or $0.04 per unit.

Financial Position

As at December 31, 2024, liquidity(1) amounted to $314.3 million, which included $20.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $294.2 million of available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities.

The interest coverage ratio(6) was 2.7 at December 31, 2024, compared to 2.3 at December 31, 2023. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio(6) at December 31, 2024 was 8.4 compared to 10.2 at December 31, 2023.

2025 Outlook and Recent Developments

An updated discussion of our business outlook can be found in the "2025 Outlook" section of our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 MD&A").

Operations

The chart included (Figure 1) provides an update in respect of our same property occupancy.

We continue to experience strong demand fundamentals having achieved a smaller seasonal dip than historical periods during the weaker and unpredictable winter season. Our same property portfolio occupancy for March 2025 is expected to be 91.1%, 20 bps lower than December 2024 occupancy of 91.3%. Our initial contacts, personalized tours, and leasing signing activity remains strong and we expect this positive momentum to continue in 2025.

Growth and Portfolio Optimization Activities

We continue to execute on our portfolio strategies of enhancing our asset base to generate increased NOI, acquiring new strategic properties in core markets and selling non-core properties, including:

On November 18, 2024 , we completed the previously announced acquisition of a 50% ownership interest in a portfolio of five retirement residences (1,807 suites) in Quebec , four of which are located in the Quebec City area and one in Shawinigan . The purchase price at our share was $213.5 million and was partially settled through the assumption of $150.4 million of mortgages. The remainder of the purchase price, subject to normal working capital and other closing adjustments was paid in cash. The vendor provided us with a two-year NOI guarantee on two properties, with $4.7 million of the purchase price to be held in escrow to support the vendor's obligation. In addition, beginning on August 28, 2028 , subject to a one-year extension at the vendor's option, the vendor will have an option to sell and we will have an option to purchase the remaining 50% ownership interest in this portfolio at the then fair market value.

, we completed the previously announced acquisition of a 50% ownership interest in a portfolio of five retirement residences (1,807 suites) in , four of which are located in the area and one in . The purchase price at our share was and was partially settled through the assumption of of mortgages. The remainder of the purchase price, subject to normal working capital and other closing adjustments was paid in cash. The vendor provided us with a two-year NOI guarantee on two properties, with of the purchase price to be held in escrow to support the vendor's obligation. In addition, beginning on , subject to a one-year extension at the vendor's option, the vendor will have an option to sell and we will have an option to purchase the remaining 50% ownership interest in this portfolio at the then fair market value. On January 15, 2025 , we acquired an upscale, 131-suite ISL retirement residence located in Victoria, British Columbia for a purchase price of $75.0 million . This acquisition is our fourth property on Vancouver Island adding critical mass in the region.

, we acquired an upscale, 131-suite ISL retirement residence located in for a purchase price of . This acquisition is our fourth property on Vancouver Island adding critical mass in the region. On January 30, 2025 , we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 632-suite retirement residence located in Montreal, Quebec for $136.0 million , which is expected to close in Q1 2025.

Liquidity and Financing

On October 24, 2024, CMHC confirmed the termination of our Large Borrower Agreement ("LBA") and the transition to a Large Borrower Risk Management Framework (the "LBRMF"). The LBRMF provides a more flexible financing environment and improved liquidity and removes previous financial covenant and cross collateralization requirements.

On October 28, 2024, we issued $150.0 million of 4.400% Series D senior unsecured debentures (the "Series D Debentures") due on November 5, 2029. The net proceeds of the Series D Debentures was used to repay existing indebtedness, including indebtedness under our secured credit facility and term loan, and to partially finance certain previously announced acquisitions of retirement residences expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On November 14, 2024, we filed a prospectus supplement to establish an at-the-market equity distribution program (the "ATM Program"). The ATM Program allows Chartwell to issue up to $250.0 million of Trust Units from treasury to the public from time to time during the term of the ATM Program at its discretion. The ATM program is expected to remain in place until the earlier of May 30, 2026 or the issuance and sale of the Trust Units qualified for distribution under the ATM Program. During the year ended December 31, 2024, Chartwell issued 1,228,500 units under the ATM Program at an average price of $15.90 per Trust Unit for total gross proceeds of $19.5 million. Commission and other costs amounted to $0.4 million.

As at February 27, 2025, liquidity amounted to $282.9 million, which included $43.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $239.2 million of available borrowing capacity on our Credit Facilities.

As of the date of this release, we have $343.8 million of mortgage debt maturing in 2025 with a weighted average interest rate of 5.29%. At February 27, 2025, 10-year CMHC-insured mortgage rates are estimated at approximately 3.84% and five-year unsecured debenture rate to be approximately 4.31%.

Footnotes

(1) FFO, FFO for continuing operations, Total FFO, including per unit amounts, adjusted resident revenue, adjusted direct property operating expense, adjusted NOI, adjusted operating margin, liquidity, interest coverage ratio, Lease-up Losses, Imputed Cost of Debt, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio are non-GAAP measures. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. These measures are used by management in evaluating operating and financial performance. Please refer to the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 6 of this press release. Certain information about non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures, and supplementary measures found in Chartwell's 2024 MD&A, is incorporated by reference. Full definitions of FFO & FFO per unit can be found on page 20, same property adjusted NOI on page 21, adjusted NOI on page 21, adjusted operating margin on page 21, liquidity on page 28, interest coverage ratio on page 45, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio on page 46 of the 2024 MD&A available on Chartwell's website, and under Chartwell's profile on the System for Electronic Document and Analysis Retrieval ("SEDAR+") website at sedarplus.com. The definitions of these measures have been incorporated by reference. (2) 2023 included a gain on sale of $178.7 million due to the sale of the OLTC Platform. (3) Includes Trust Units, Class B Units of Chartwell Master Care LP, and Trust Units issued under Executive Unit Purchase Plan and Deferred Trust Unit Plan. (4) 'pp' means percentage points. (5) Refer to the "Significant Events – Portfolio Optimization" section on page 12 of the 2024 MD&A. (6) Non-GAAP; calculated in accordance with the Trust indentures for Chartwell's 4.211% Series B senior unsecured debentures, 6.000% Series C senior unsecured debentures, and 4.400% Series D senior unsecured debentures, and may not be comparable to similar metrics used by other issuers or to any GAAP measures. (7) Forecast includes leases and notices as at January 31, 2025, and an estimate of mid-month move-ins of 10 bps for February and 30 bps for March, based on the preceding 12-month average of such activity.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information that reflects the current expectations, estimates and projections of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Chartwell and the seniors housing industry. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking information in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, operational sales, marketing and portfolio optimization strategies including targets, and the expected results of such strategies, predictions and expectations with respect to industry trends including growth in the senior population, a deficit of long term care beds and the slow down of new construction starts, expectations with respect to taxes that are expected to be payable in the current and future years and statements regarding the tax classification of distributions, and occupancy rate forecasts. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expected or estimated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These factors are more fully described in the "Risks and Uncertainties and Forward-Looking Information" section in Chartwell's 2024 MD&A, and in materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada from time to time, including but not limited to our most recent Annual Information Form the ("AIF"). A copy of the 2024 MD&A, the AIF, and Chartwell's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under Chartwell's profile on the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.com. Except as required by law, Chartwell does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or for any other reason.

About Chartwell

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information visit www.chartwell.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Chartwell's audited consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management uses certain financial measures to assess Chartwell's operating and financial performance, which are measures not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") under IFRS. The following measures: FFO, FFO per unit, same property adjusted NOI, adjusted NOI, adjusted operating margin, liquidity, interest coverage ratio and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS. They are presented because management believes these non-GAAP measures are relevant and meaningful measures of Chartwell's performance and as computed may differ from similar computations as reported by other issuers and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by such issuers. For a full definition of these measures, please refer to the 2024 MD&A available on Chartwell's website and on SEDAR+.

The following table reconciles resident revenue and direct property operating expense from our financial statements to adjusted resident revenue and adjusted direct property operating expense and NOI to Adjusted NOI from continuing operations and Adjusted NOI and identifies contributions from our same property portfolio, our growth portfolio, and our repositioning portfolio:

($000s, except occupancy rates) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Resident revenue 218,445 179,946 38,499 799,923 687,324 112,599 Add (Subtract):











Share of resident revenue from joint ventures (1) 39,485 33,159 6,326 142,430 126,765 15,665 Resident revenue from LTC Discontinued Operations (2) - 258 (258) - 167,326 (167,326) Share of resident revenue from non-controlling interest (3) (1,382) - (1,382) (2,710) - (2,710) Adjusted resident revenue 256,548 213,363 43,185 939,643 981,415 (41,772) Comprised of:











Same property 170,141 155,196 14,945 655,652 590,138 65,514 Growth 51,750 23,627 28,123 147,332 90,194 57,138 Repositioning 34,657 34,540 117 136,659 301,083 (164,424) Adjusted resident revenue 256,548 213,363 43,185 939,643 981,415 (41,772) Direct property operating expense 138,707 118,853 19,854 509,179 463,361 45,818 Add (Subtract):











Share of direct property operating expense from joint ventures (1) 25,137 22,566 2,571 92,177 87,219 4,958 Direct property operating expense from LTC Discontinued Operations (2) - 405 (405) - 151,671 (151,671) Share of direct property operating expense from non-controlling interest (3) (697) - (697) (1,374) - (1,374) Adjusted direct property operating expense 163,147 141,824 21,323 599,982 702,251 (102,269) Comprised of:











Same property 106,785 99,815 6,970 411,229 384,537 26,692 Growth 30,854 15,462 15,392 87,231 59,592 27,639 Repositioning 25,508 26,547 (1,039) 101,522 258,122 (156,600) Adjusted direct property operating expense 163,147 141,824 21,323 599,982 702,251 (102,269) NOI 79,738 61,093 18,645 290,744 223,963 66,781 Add (Subtract):











Share of NOI from joint ventures 14,348 10,593 3,755 50,253 39,546 10,707 Share of NOI from non-controlling interest (685) - (685) (1,336) - (1,336) Adjusted NOI from continuing operations 93,401 71,686 21,715 339,661 263,509 76,152 Add (Subtract):











NOI from LTC Discontinued Operations - (147) 147 - 15,655 (15,655) Adjusted NOI 93,401 71,539 21,862 339,661 279,164 60,497 Comprised of:











Same property 63,356 55,381 7,975 244,423 205,601 38,822 Growth 20,896 8,165 12,731 60,101 30,602 29,499 Repositioning 9,149 7,993 1,156 35,137 42,961 (7,824) Adjusted NOI 93,401 71,539 21,862 339,661 279,164 60,497 Weighted average occupancy rate:











Same property portfolio 90.1 % 85.0 % 5.1pp 88.0 % 82.1 % 5.9pp Growth portfolio 87.9 % 77.2 % 10.7pp 86.4 % 74.1 % 12.3pp Repositioning portfolio 84.5 % 81.7 % 2.8pp 84.4 % 85.1 % (0.7pp) Total portfolio 88.7 % 83.3 % 5.4pp 87.1 % 81.9 % 5.2pp

(1) Non-GAAP; represents Chartwell's proportionate share of the resident revenue and direct property operating expense of our Equity-Accounted JVs, respectively. (2) Represents the resident revenue and direct property operating expense related to LTC Discontinued Operations, respectively. (3) Non-GAAP; represents Chartwell's proportionate share of the resident revenue and direct property operating expense of our non-controlling interest, respectively.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to FFO for continuing operations:

($000s, except per unit amounts and number of units) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change

Net income/(loss) 3,544 (12,758) 16,302 22,378 (60,941) 83,319

Add (Subtract):











B Depreciation of PP&E 49,225 38,955 10,270 166,371 154,005 12,366 D Amortization of limited life intangible assets 485 632 (147) 2,195 2,690 (495) B Depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets used for

administrative purposes included in depreciation of PP&E and

amortization of intangible assets above (1,125) (1,127) 2 (4,092) (4,461) 369 E Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets 941 (5,770) 6,711 (53,963) (12,074) (41,889) J Transaction costs arising on dispositions 491 192 299 5,518 1,167 4,351 H Impairment losses - 10,273 (10,273) - 10,898 (10,898) F Tax on gains or losses on disposal of properties (2,744) (869) (1,875) (255) 27,231 (27,486) G Deferred income tax 7,166 (3,419) 10,585 34,752 (24,510) 59,262 O Distributions on Class B Units recorded as interest expense 231 234 (3) 927 936 (9) M Changes in fair value of financial instruments (1,660) 10,752 (12,412) 19,875 21,964 (2,089) Q FFO adjustments for Equity-Accounted JVs 1,196 2,151 (955) 3,887 5,246 (1,359) U Non-controlling interest (87) - (87) (131) - (131)

FFO 57,663 39,246 18,417 197,462 122,151 75,311

Weighted average number of units (000) 275,494 243,262 32,232 260,119 241,688 18,431

FFOPU 0.21 0.16 0.05 0.76 0.51 0.25

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to Total FFO for total operations:

($000s, except per unit amounts and number of units) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change

Net income/(loss) 3,544 (13,173) 16,717 22,378 128,273 (105,895)

Add (Subtract):











B Depreciation of PP&E 49,225 38,955 10,270 166,371 154,005 12,366 D Amortization of limited life intangible assets 485 632 (147) 2,195 2,690 (495) B Depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets used for

administrative purposes included in depreciation of PP&E and

amortization of intangible assets above (1,125) (1,127) 2 (4,092) (4,461) 369 E Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets 941 (5,539) 6,480 (53,963) (190,747) 136,785 J Transaction costs arising on dispositions 491 229 262 5,518 1,665 3,853 H Impairment losses - 10,273 (10,723) - 10,898 (10,898) F Tax on gains or losses on disposal of properties (2,744) (869) (1,875) (255) 27,231 (27,486) G Deferred income tax 7,166 (3,419) 10,585 34,752 (24,510) 59,262 O Distributions on Class B Units recorded as interest expense 231 234 (3) 927 936 (9) M Changes in fair value of financial instruments (1,660) 10,752 (12,412) 19,875 21,964 (2,089) Q FFO adjustments for Equity-Accounted JVs 1,196 2,151 (955) 3,887 5,246 (1,359) U Non-controlling interest (87) - (87) (131) - (131)

FFO 57,663 39,099 18,564 197,462 133,190 64,272

Weighted average number of units (000) 275,494 243,262 32,232 260,119 241,688 18,431

FFOPU 0.21 0.16 0.05 0.76 0.55 0.21

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)