Chartwell Expands in Alberta with Acquisition of Modern Boutique Residence

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) today announced the strategic acquisition of The Edward, a modern boutique retirement residence offering independent living in a desirable Calgary neighbourhood.

"The acquisition of The Edward is a strategic expansion for Chartwell in Calgary, a vibrant and sought-after market for seniors housing," said Jonathan Boulakia, Chartwell's Chief Investment Officer. "This upscale boutique residence is thoughtfully designed for active, independent older adults and supports our strategy of acquiring modern, high-quality residences that support long-term value creation. We are pleased to add The Edward to our growing portfolio in western Canada."

Built in 2019, The Edward is a prestigious five-storey boutique residence located in Calgary's desirable Marda Loop, adjacent to the arts district and cSPACE King Edward. The residence consists of 90 private-pay, independent living suites and features a creative arts studio, rooftop garden, luxury chauffeur service, and resort-style spaces and amenities, all inspired by the arts. Current occupancy stands at approximately 86%.

The purchase price of $53 million before closing and capital adjustments (approximately $589,000 per suite) is being funded with cash on hand. The expected closing date is December 1, 2025.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information visit www.chartwell.com.

This press release contains forward-looking information that reflects the current expectations, estimates and projections of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Chartwell and the seniors housing industry. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking information in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding acquisitions, including closing and financing details; development activities; debt financings and portfolio optimization strategies. Forward-looking information can be generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "expected," "intend," "may," "will," "project," "plan," "should," "believe," and similar expressions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expected or estimated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These factors are more fully described in the "Risks and Uncertainties and Forward-Looking Information" section in Chartwell's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 MD&A"), and in materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada from time to time, including but not limited to its Annual Information Form (the "AIF"). A copy of the 2024 MD&A, the AIF, and Chartwell's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under Chartwell's profile on the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.com. Except as required by law, Chartwell does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

