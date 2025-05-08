Chartwell Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced today its results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Highlights
"In Q1 2025, our teams once again delivered outstanding operating results. Their unwavering focus on creating exceptional resident experiences—combined with innovative sales and marketing strategies—drove strong occupancy gains, resulting in a 400 basis point expansion in operating margin and 21.3% growth in same-property NOI," said Vlad Volodarski, CEO of Chartwell. "Our continued investments in our management platform, portfolio optimization, and—most importantly—the strength and dedication of our people have positioned us to capitalize on unprecedented market dynamics in seniors housing, where demand is accelerating and new supply remains limited."
"We are committed to building on this momentum by further growing occupancy and cash flows. We now project reaching 92.2% occupancy by June 2025, progressing toward our year-end target of 95%. I am incredibly proud of our team's achievements and grateful for their steadfast commitment to delivering the personalized, memorable services that define the Chartwell experience."
Results of Operations
The following table summarizes select financial and operating performance measures:
|
Three Months Ended
|
($000s, except per unit amounts, number of units, and percentages)
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Resident revenue
|
243,568
|
183,920
|
59,648
|
Direct property operating expense
|
150,056
|
121,374
|
28,682
|
Net income/(loss)
|
33,194
|
(1,971)
|
35,165
|
FFO(1)
|
56,169
|
39,239
|
16,930
|
FFO per unit(1)
|
0.20
|
0.16
|
0.04
|
Weighted average number of units outstanding (000s)(2)
|
277,943
|
244,216
|
33,727
|
Weighted average same property occupancy rate(3)
|
91.5 %
|
86.2 %
|
5.3pp
|
Same property adjusted NOI(1)
|
70,527
|
58,150
|
12,377
|
Same property adjusted operating margin(1)
|
40.8 %
|
36.8 %
|
4.0pp
|
G&A expenses
|
17,083
|
14,471
|
2,612
For Q1 2025, resident revenue increased $59.6 million or 32.4% and direct property operating expense increased $28.7 million or 23.6%.
For Q1 2025, net income was $33.2 million compared to net loss of $2.0 million in Q1 2024 primarily due to:
partially offset by:
For Q1 2025, FFO was $56.2 million or $0.20 per unit, compared to $39.2 million or $0.16 per unit for Q1 2024. The change in FFO was primarily due to:
partially offset by:
For Q1 2025, FFO includes no Lease-up-Losses and Imputed Cost of Debt related to our development projects (Q1 2024 – $0.4 million).
Financial Position
As at March 31, 2025, liquidity(1) amounted to $456.4 million, which included $61.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $395.0 million of available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities.
The interest coverage ratio(4) was 2.8 at March 31, 2025, compared to 2.7 at December 31, 2024. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio(4) at March 31, 2025 was 8.2 compared to 8.4 at December 31, 2024.
2025 Outlook and Recent Developments
An updated discussion of our business outlook can be found in the "2025 Outlook" section of our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (the "Q1 2025 MD&A").
Operations
We continue to benefit from our well positioned property portfolio, strong management platform, and the robust industry supply and demand fundamentals. We experienced only a modest 10 bps occupancy decline in our same property portfolio from December to March—the historically weaker winter season—and expect to grow to 92.2% occupancy by June 2025. There continues to be strong momentum in initial contacts, personalized tour activity and conversion to permanent move-ins as we track toward our 95% occupancy target by December 2025.
Figure 1 provides an update in respect of our same property occupancy.
Growth and Portfolio Optimization Activities
We continue to execute on our portfolio strategy of enhancing our asset base to generate increased NOI, acquiring new strategic properties in core markets, selling non-core properties, and repositioning underperforming properties including:
Liquidity and Financing
On November 14, 2024, we filed a prospectus supplement to establish an at-the-market equity distribution program (the "ATM Program"). The ATM Program allows Chartwell to issue up to $250.0 million of Trust Units from treasury to the public from time to time during the term of the ATM Program at its discretion. The ATM program is expected to remain in place until the earlier of May 30, 2026, or the issuance and sale of the Trust Units qualified for distribution under the ATM Program. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, Chartwell issued 5,571,010 units under the ATM Program at an average price of $16.74 per Trust Unit for total gross proceeds of $93.3 million. Commission and other costs amounted to $1.4 million.
On March 6, 2025, we issued $200.0 million of 3.650% Series E senior unsecured debentures (the "Series E Debentures") due on May 6, 2028, and $200.0 million of 4.500% Series F senior unsecured debentures (the "Series F Debentures") due on March 6, 2032. The net proceeds of the Series E Debentures and the Series F Debentures were used to repay indebtedness under our secured credit facility, to repay the remaining $75.0 million outstanding on our unsecured term loan, and to partially finance acquisitions.
As at May 8, 2025, liquidity amounted to $450.4 million, which included $55.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $394.9 million of available borrowing capacity on our Credit Facilities.
As of the date of this release, for the remainder of 2025, we have $416.4 million of mortgage debt maturing with a weighted average interest rate of 4.96%. At May 8, 2025, 10-year CMHC-insured mortgage rates are estimated at approximately 3.97% and five-year unsecured debenture rate to be approximately 4.36%.
Quarterly Investor Materials and Conference Call
We invite you to review our Q1 2025 investor materials on our website at investors.chartwell.com
Q1 2025 Financial Statements
Q1 2025 MD&A
Q1 2025 Investor Presentation
A conference call hosted by Chartwell's senior management will be held Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are: Local: (416) 340-2217 or Toll Free: 1-800-806-5484. The passcode for the conference call is: 5368824#. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences to register for the Q&A. A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on the website. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/501506819. Joining via webcast is recommended for those who will not be participating in the Q&A.
The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are: Local (905) 694-9451 or Toll-Free: 1-800-408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 1275834#. These numbers will be available for 30 days following the call. An audio file recording of the call, along with the accompanying slides, will also be archived on Chartwell's website at investors.chartwell.com.
Footnotes
|
(1)
|
FFO, FFO per unit, adjusted resident revenue, adjusted direct property operating expense, adjusted NOI, adjusted operating margin, liquidity, interest coverage ratio, Lease-up Losses, Imputed Cost of Debt, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio are non-GAAP measures. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. These measures are used by management in evaluating operating and financial performance. Please refer to the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 6 of this press release. Certain information about non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures, and supplementary measures found in Chartwell's Q1 2025 MD&A, is incorporated by reference. Full definitions of FFO & FFO per unit can be found on page 11, same property adjusted NOI on page 12, adjusted NOI on page 12, adjusted operating margin on page 12, liquidity on page 17, interest coverage ratio on page 32, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio on page 33 of the Q1 2025 MD&A available on Chartwell's website, and under Chartwell's profile on the System for Electronic Document and Analysis Retrieval ("SEDAR+") website at sedarplus.com. The definitions of these measures have been incorporated by reference.
|
(2)
|
Includes Trust Units, Class B Units of Chartwell Master Care LP, and Trust Units issued under Executive Unit Purchase Plan and Deferred Trust Unit Plan.
|
(3)
|
pp' means percentage points.
|
(4)
|
Non-GAAP; calculated in accordance with the Trust indentures for Chartwell's 4.211% Series B senior unsecured debentures, 6.000% Series C senior unsecured debentures, 4.400% Series D senior unsecured debentures, 3.650% Series E senior unsecured debentures, and 4.500% Series F senior unsecured debentures and may not be comparable to similar metrics used by other issuers or to any GAAP measures.
|
(5)
|
Forecast includes leases and notices as at April 30, 2025, and an estimate of mid-month move-ins of 30 bps for May and 60 bps for June, based on the preceding 12-month average of such activity.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information that reflects the current expectations, estimates and projections of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Chartwell and the seniors housing industry. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking information in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, operational sales, marketing and portfolio optimization strategies including targets, and the expected results of such strategies, predictions and expectations with respect to industry trends including growth in the senior population, a deficit of long term care beds and the slow down of new construction starts, expectations with respect to taxes that are expected to be payable in the current and future years and statements regarding the tax classification of distributions, and occupancy rate forecasts. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expected or estimated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These factors are more fully described in the "Risks and Uncertainties and Forward-Looking Information" section in Chartwell's 2024 MD&A, and in materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada from time to time, including but not limited to our most recent Annual Information Form the ("AIF"). A copy of the 2024 MD&A, the AIF, and Chartwell's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under Chartwell's profile on the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.com. Except as required by law, Chartwell does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or for any other reason.
About Chartwell
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information visit www.chartwell.com.
For more information, please contact:
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Jeffrey Brown, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (905) 501-6777
Email: [email protected]
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Chartwell's condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management uses certain financial measures to assess Chartwell's operating and financial performance, which are measures not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") under IFRS. The following measures: FFO, FFO per unit, same property adjusted NOI, adjusted NOI, adjusted operating margin, liquidity, interest coverage ratio and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS. They are presented because management believes these non-GAAP measures are relevant and meaningful measures of Chartwell's performance and as computed may differ from similar computations as reported by other issuers and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by such issuers. For a full definition of these measures, please refer to the Q1 2025 MD&A available on Chartwell's website and on SEDAR+.
The following table reconciles resident revenue and direct property operating expense from our financial statements to adjusted resident revenue and adjusted direct property operating expense, and NOI to Adjusted NOI, and identifies contributions from our same property portfolio, our growth portfolio, and our repositioning portfolio:
|
($000s, except occupancy rates)
|
Q1 2025
|
Q1 2024
|
Change
|
Resident revenue
|
243,568
|
183,920
|
59,648
|
Add (Subtract):
|
Share of resident revenue from joint ventures (1)
|
21,629
|
33,616
|
(11,987)
|
Share of resident revenue from non-controlling interest (2)
|
(1,244)
|
-
|
(1,244)
|
Adjusted resident revenue
|
263,953
|
217,536
|
46,417
|
Comprised of:
|
Same property
|
173,042
|
157,903
|
15,139
|
Growth
|
59,580
|
15,202
|
44,378
|
Repositioning
|
31,331
|
44,431
|
(13,100)
|
Adjusted resident revenue
|
263,953
|
217,536
|
46,417
|
Direct property operating expense
|
150,056
|
121,374
|
28,682
|
Add (Subtract):
|
Share of direct property operating expense from joint ventures (1)
|
13,509
|
22,572
|
(9,063)
|
Share of direct property operating expense from non-controlling interest (2)
|
(626)
|
-
|
(626)
|
Adjusted direct property operating expense
|
162,939
|
143,946
|
18,993
|
Comprised of:
|
Same property
|
102,515
|
99,753
|
2,762
|
Growth
|
36,456
|
10,236
|
26,220
|
Repositioning
|
23,968
|
33,957
|
(9,989)
|
Adjusted direct property operating expense
|
162,939
|
143,946
|
18,993
|
NOI
|
93,512
|
62,546
|
30,966
|
Add (Subtract):
|
Share of NOI from joint ventures
|
8,120
|
11,044
|
(2,924)
|
Share of NOI from non-controlling interest
|
(618)
|
-
|
(618)
|
Adjusted NOI
|
101,014
|
73,590
|
27,424
|
Comprised of:
|
Same property
|
70,527
|
58,150
|
12,377
|
Growth
|
23,124
|
4,966
|
18,158
|
Repositioning
|
7,363
|
10,474
|
(3,111)
|
Adjusted NOI
|
101,014
|
73,590
|
27,424
|
Weighted average occupancy rate:
|
Same property portfolio
|
91.5 %
|
86.2 %
|
5.3pp
|
Growth portfolio
|
88.5 %
|
81.7 %
|
6.8pp
|
Repositioning portfolio
|
85.5 %
|
81.1 %
|
4.4pp
|
Total portfolio
|
87.3 %
|
81.3 %
|
6.0pp
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP; represents Chartwell's proportionate share of the resident revenue and direct property operating expense of our Equity-Accounted JVs, respectively.
|
(2)
|
Non-GAAP; represents Chartwell's proportionate share of the resident revenue and direct property operating expense of our non-controlling interest, respectively.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to FFO:
|
($000s, except per unit amounts and number of units)
|
Q1 2025
|
Q1 2024
|
Change
|
Net income/(loss)
|
33,194
|
(1,971)
|
35,165
|
Add (Subtract):
|
B
|
Depreciation of PP&E
|
52,692
|
35,342
|
17,350
|
D
|
Amortization of limited life intangible assets
|
466
|
615
|
(149)
|
B
|
Depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets used for administrative purposes included in depreciation of PP&E and amortization of intangible assets above
|
(879)
|
(1,055)
|
176
|
E
|
Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets
|
(60,253)
|
(638)
|
(59,615)
|
J
|
Transaction costs arising on dispositions
|
4,458
|
1,992
|
2,466
|
H
|
Impairment losses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
F
|
Tax on gains or losses on disposal of properties
|
8,125
|
(351)
|
8,476
|
G
|
Deferred income tax
|
11,617
|
1,053
|
10,564
|
O
|
Distributions on Class B Units recorded as interest expense
|
228
|
232
|
(4)
|
M
|
Changes in fair value of financial instruments
|
5,479
|
3,285
|
2,194
|
Q
|
FFO adjustments for Equity-Accounted JVs
|
1,130
|
735
|
395
|
U
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(88)
|
-
|
(88)
|
FFO
|
56,169
|
39,239
|
16,930
|
Weighted average number of units (000)
|
277,943
|
244,216
|
33,727
|
FFOPU
|
0.20
|
0.16
|
0.04
