Charting New Waters: Launching a New East-West Water Shuttle Pilot

Toronto's Inner Harbour welcomes a pilot marine initiative, connecting select destinations by water

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto's waterfront marked an exciting milestone today as Waterfront Toronto, the City of Toronto and the Toronto Port Authority officially launched the East-West Water Shuttle Pilot -- a seasonal service designed to assess the feasibility of expanded water-based transit across Toronto's Inner Harbour. The shuttle service opens to the public on Friday, June 5.

Today's launch at the Ookwemin Minising stop was celebrated by Mayor Olivia Chow, Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik, Waterfront Toronto President and CEO George Zegarac, and Toronto Port Authority President and CEO RJ Steenstra. The service is operated by York Bay Marine Services, selected through a competitive Request for Proposals process and was announced as operator in April 2026.

A New Way to Explore the Waterfront

The pilot connects three stops along Toronto's Inner Harbour: Portland Slip (steps from Bathurst Quay Commons, near Billy Bishop Airport), Yonge Slip, and Ookwemin Minising (Biidaasige Park), linking some of the waterfront's most active destinations and newest public spaces by water. It's intended to provide an alternative travel option along the waterfront, offering a convenient and more enjoyable way to get around some of the city's most heavily trafficked areas.

Service runs seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m with extended hours based on demand, from June through September, over a minimum three-year period. Comparable to existing water taxis, tickets are priced at $15 and can be purchased on site at the docks or online at eastwestshuttle.ca. As a starting point, shuttles will depart hourly and accommodate up to 12 passengers. A second and third vessel may be added when demand requires, increasing departures to every 30 minutes to ease capacity at busy stops during peak periods. Through the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Legacy Program, fares on FIFA World Cup 2026™ Toronto Match Days and weekends between June 12 to July 2 will be $5 for a shuttle between Ookwemin Minising and Portland Slip, with extended service hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

From Vision to Voyage

The East-West Water Shuttle pilot initiative was a recommendation of the Seabus Feasibility Study and responds to the Movement stream of the 2020 Marine Use Strategy, which calls for "more connections to more destinations" and expanded public marine transportation options to better serve Toronto's growing waterfront communities.

This pilot is the opportunity to test real-world demand, refine operations, and lay the groundwork for a potential future broader water-based transportation system. As the shuttle operator, York Bay Marine will manage all day-to-day operations and gather ridership data and passenger feedback throughout the service. That information will drive ongoing adjustments to the shuttle service during the three-year term and will help inform future planning. Waterfront Toronto's role is to monitor and evaluate the pilot's performance at a program level, using what is learned to shape the long-term future of water-based transit on the waterfront.

Quotes:

"Toronto's waterfront is one of our greatest assets, and initiatives like the East-West Water Shuttle pilot help people experience it in new and exciting ways. This pilot is about testing how we can better connect our waterfront communities, improve mobility along the harbour, and give residents and visitors another way to enjoy our city's public spaces. As we continue to build a more connected waterfront, we are focused on practical, people-centred solutions that bring Toronto closer together." – Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

"Toronto's waterfront is one of our city's most popular destinations for residents and visitors from near and far, and improving access is a top priority that we keep advancing, including in this season. The East-West Shuttle Pilot will connect more people across our harbour, open new destinations to explore and make the experience of our waterfront even better for everyone to enjoy. - Ausma Malik, Deputy Mayor of Toronto, Councillor Ward 10 (Spadina-Fort York)

"Torontonians asked for innovative and creative ways to get to the island and Eastern Waterfront and this exciting new East-West Shuttle Pilot led by Waterfront Toronto and supported by the City and Toronto Port Authority will really make a difference. Starting off from Ookwemin Minising and heading for the Yonge Slip and the Portland Slip at Bathurst is a game changer. Thank you York Bay Marine Services for answering our call with your successful bid. Here's to a great summer on Toronto's waterfront!" - City Councillor Paula Fletcher, Ward 14 Toronto–Danforth, Chair Infrastructure and Environment Committee

"The East-West Water Shuttle pilot is an exciting step in bringing Toronto's waterfront closer together. It creates a new way for residents and visitors to experience the harbour, connect to key destinations, and enjoy some of the city's newest public spaces. We're proud to help launch this pilot and look forward to seeing how it can shape the future of movement along the waterfront," - George Zergarc, CEO and President, Waterfront Toronto

"Improving how people move through and experience Toronto's waterfront is an important part of supporting its continued growth and connectivity. As part of the Waterfront Coalition, the Toronto Port Authority is pleased to support this innovative water shuttle pilot, which will evaluate the feasibility of east-west travel in the harbour while generating valuable insights to help inform future waterfront transportation planning. Alongside the airport, cruise ships, ferries and other transportation services that connect people to the harbour each day, initiatives like this create new opportunities for residents and visitors to experience Toronto's vibrant and evolving waterfront." - RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of the Toronto Port Authority.

"As Toronto's waterfront community continues to grow, this new harbour transportation service has the potential to be as popular as those systems in Sydney, New York, Vancouver and Stockholm. Our company and water taxi partners will provide a safe, affordable and enjoyable experience on the water." - Bill Duron, Chair, York Bay Marine Services, Inc.

About Waterfront Toronto

Waterfront Toronto was created in 2001 by the governments of Canada and Ontario and the City of Toronto to catalyze public and private investment on the waterfront. It is working to create a vibrant, connected waterfront that belongs to everyone. In addition to attracting private investment and jobs, Waterfront Toronto promotes the social and ecological health of the area, making it a landmark of 21st century urbanism. Learn more at waterfrontoronto.ca

About Toronto Port Authority

Toronto Port Authority owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomes more than two million passengers and generates approximately $2 billion in economic impact per year; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto, which facilitates businesses such as marine shipping, cargo services and passenger cruises to generate approximately $460 million in economic activity annually. Since 1911, and in its role as a city builder, the Toronto Port Authority has worked with partners and every level of government to enhance Toronto's transportation infrastructure and economic growth. The Toronto Port Authority is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities, and has invested more than $30 million in recent years to fund charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. The Toronto Port Authority is a federal agency and operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act. It is guided by a Board of Directors that includes representation from all three levels of government. For more information, visit torontoportauthority.com.

About City of Toronto

The City of Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As an Official Host City for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation and climate action, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit the City's website or follow us on X, Instagram or Facebook.

About York Bay Marine Services

York Bay Marine Services is a fully integrated marine management company. The company's services range from marina development and restoration, dock building/installation, marina/yacht club management, dock wall management, boat maintenance, watercraft skills development, boat rentals, and food and beverage services. York Bay specializes in working with public sector partners in the execution of all marine operations making it a true public/private partner.

SOURCE Waterfront Toronto

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