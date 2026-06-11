Building the first residential community on Toronto's new island neighbourhood: Waterfront Toronto launches call for developer proposals to deliver the first homes on Ookwemin Minising in the Port Lands

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- The next wave of Toronto's waterfront revitalization is underway.

The Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto announced a major milestone in waterfront revitalization.

An artistic rendering of Ookwemin Minising at full build out.

Yesterday, Waterfront Toronto released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ), the first step in securing a development partner to build the first residential buildings in a planned complete, mixed-income waterfront community on Ookwemin Minising.

This RFQ opens the door to the first homes on this new island neighbourhood, made possible with $1.4 billion in tri-government investments in flood protection infrastructure, new parks and bridges, and $975 million towards building streets, utilities and public spaces to support up to 14,000 new homes on Ookwemin Minising and nearby at Quayside.

The first development block is expected to deliver approximately 700 units, with a target of 30 per cent affordable rental units, helping to establish the residential foundation for Ookwemin Minising. It is part of the Toronto Builds portfolio, which enables City-owned land to create new mixed-income, complete communities with a range of homes that will be affordable to current and future residents.

This marks the beginning of a multi-decade buildout that is expected to support new housing, jobs and public spaces along Toronto's waterfront. This project is part of a tri-government-supported revitalization effort. Waterfront Toronto aims to generate 100,000 skilled trade jobs and contribute approximately $13.2 billion to the economy.

Speed, certainty and scale in one of Canada's most significant new communities

With flood protection complete, zoning in place, and early-works construction of enabling infrastructure anticipated to begin this year, this development represents an important step towards advancing new housing on the waterfront. The Waterfront East Rapid Transit Line is expected to play an important role in improving connectivity between Ookwemin Minising, the broader waterfront, and downtown Toronto. In March 2026, a tri-government partnership was announced to advance Waterfront East Transit which will support housing, connect communities, and drive economic growth along Toronto's eastern waterfront. These elements position the project to support phased and coordinated advancement of housing development.

Building a complete community from the ground up

At the doorstep of Biidaasige Park, the largest park to open in Toronto in a generation, this future neighbourhood is already becoming a local destination with international buzz. The selected development partner will help shape not just the buildings, but an inclusive, beautiful, and resilient new waterfront community from the ground up.

Quotes

"The revitalization of Toronto's waterfront is one of the most significant infrastructure projects in Canada, made possible through the longstanding partnership of all three orders of government. Together, our investments are supporting new opportunities for housing, economic growth, and community development. This is an important step toward delivering the very first homes on the island with the launch of this Request for Qualifications."

-- Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This milestone marks another important step in the transformation of Toronto's Port Lands. Upon completion, Ookwemin Minising and Quayside will be a vibrant, mixed-use community with 14,000 new homes, jobs, parks and attractions. Revitalizing Toronto's waterfront is a key part of our government's historic $236 billion capital plan to build stronger communities, keep workers on the job and protect Ontario."

-- Todd McCarthy, Acting Minister of Infrastructure

"Ookwemin Minising represents a generational opportunity to build a complete waterfront community. Thanks to strong collaboration between all levels of government and Waterfront Toronto, we are delivering new homes, including affordable housing, on public land. This project will create housing, jobs, parks, and public spaces. The future Waterfront East Rapid Transit Line will help connect residents to downtown and the broader city, making it easier for people to live, work, and get around. Together, these investments are helping build a more affordable, caring, and safe city for current and future generations."

-- Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

"After working hard to increase the affordable housing target for Ookwemin Minising, the launch of the first residential development opportunity to build housing on our beautiful new island is an exciting milestone. We're now beginning the work of creating a mixed-use waterfront community for all Torontonians."

-- Paula Fletcher, City Councillor, Ward 14 - Toronto Danforth

"This announcement is a big step towards bringing much-needed housing to Toronto's waterfront as part of a generational transformation in the Port Lands. Our plans for a mixed-income community with thousands of new homes, including more affordable housing, are materializing thanks to partnerships and shared purpose. We are grateful for the continued support of the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, and the City of Toronto, and for the many agencies, community organizations, and delivery partners who bring expertise and dedication to this work every day."

-- Kevin Sullivan, Chair, Waterfront Toronto Board of Directors

"Waterfront Toronto is leading one of North America's most ambitious revitalization efforts. With 174 hectares of land now flood protected and unlocked for new communities, Toronto's eastern waterfront is no longer a promise on paper; it is a place taking shape in real time, with new parks, transit, and future neighbourhoods. The momentum is growing as we commit to new housing and connections, and to building an inclusive waterfront economy. Our partners will join us in shaping the future of Toronto's waterfront and our city's next wave."

-- George Zegarac, President and CEO, Waterfront Toronto

About Waterfront Toronto

Created in 2001, Waterfront Toronto is the revitalization corporation leading the transformation of Toronto's waterfront. Working with the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, and the City of Toronto, in partnership with Indigenous communities and the private sector, we deliver the infrastructure and development needed to unlock new housing, connect communities through transit, and create vibrant destinations. Waterfront Toronto is building complete, connected communities that support economic growth, expand housing opportunities, and enhance quality of life. Learn more: www.waterfrontoronto.ca

SOURCE Waterfront Toronto

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