Charlotte's Web Pet Products Approved for NASC Quality and U.S. Hemp Authority Seals

As the only full-spectrum hemp derived CBD brand to comply with both the NASC Quality Seal program and the U.S. Hemp Authority™ Certification Program, Charlotte's Web is further validating to pet owners why it is known as The World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract™. The Company has been expanding its presence in the fast-growing pet CBD market, with its 12 SKU pet line experiencing 57% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 2019.

Charlotte's Web pet products will also now feature labels confirming Non-GMO, Grain Free and USA Grown Hemp as part of the Company's commitment to corporate responsibility, health and wellness, and sustainable farming practices. As part of these efforts, Charlotte's Web has been transitioning its hemp farming from conventional to organic agriculture practices, with more than 50% of its fields now certified organic. The Company is pursuing broad organic certification for its various product lines.

"For canine owners, we understand that dogs aren't just pets, they're family. They deserve products you can trust," said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "Charlotte's Web is committed to producing the safest and highest quality pet products. We are very proud that our edible pet products have earned a seal of approval from both the NASC and the U.S. Hemp Authority."

In addition to the Company's full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes, Charlotte's Web canine chews include functional ingredients to support Hip & Joint, Senior Dogs and Calming. Each of these products will display the NASC Quality Seal on their packaging.

The NASC Quality Seal enables consumers to make safe and empowered purchasing decisions when shopping for their pets. The seal is awarded only to manufacturers and suppliers that have successfully passed an NASC facility audit and comply with rigorous quality standards, including strict labeling requirements, real-time adverse event reporting, and random product testing by an independent lab.

Charlotte's Web products also carry U.S. Hemp Authority™ Certification, which requires meeting or exceeding stringent self-regulatory standards for Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and passing an annual third-party audit. The Program is designed to increase consumer and law enforcement confidence in hemp products being sold in the market today by designating them as safe and legal.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness products. Founded by the Stanley Brothers, the Company's premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are responsibly manufactured into hemp-derived CBD extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, as well as CBD pet products. Charlotte's Web hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com. The rate the Company pays for agricultural products reflects a fair and sustainable rate driving higher quality yield, encouraging good farming practices, and supporting U.S. farming communities.

Charlotte's Web is a socially conscious company and is committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. The Company weighs sound business decisions with consideration for how its efforts affect its employees, customers, the environment, and the communities where its employees live and where it does business, while maximizing profits and strengthening its brands. The Company's management believes that socially oriented actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to charitable organizations.

Shares of Charlotte's Web trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "CWEB" and are quoted in U.S. Dollars in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "CWBHF". As of January 1, 2020, Charlotte's Web had 67,418,174 Common Shares outstanding and 95,342.49 Proportional Voting Shares convertible at 400:1 into Common Shares, for an effective equivalent of 105,555,170 Common Shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information"). In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

