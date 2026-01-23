Charlotte's Web Commends Representative Griffith for Leadership Introducing Hemp Enforcement, Modernization, and Protection (HEMP) Act

HEMP Act Establishes FDA Oversight, Manufacturing Standards, and Consumer Safety Requirements While Preserving Legal Market for Compliant CBD Products

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTC: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., the industry leader in hemp-derived wellness, today commends Representative Morgan Griffith (R‑VA) for his leadership following the release of federal hemp legislation and for recognizing the voices of consumers whose lives depend on safe, lawful access to hemp-derived products.

At this pivotal moment for the industry, Charlotte's Web supports Representative Griffith's leadership in driving a federal legislative framework that prioritizes consumer safety while safeguarding access to responsibly manufactured products relied upon by millions of Americans, including patients, families, veterans, and those managing chronic health needs.

"Representative Griffith has demonstrated real leadership by understanding that smart policy must protect consumers without cutting off access to products that are essential to their daily lives," said Bill Morachnick, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "This is not an abstract policy debate, these decisions directly impact families and consumers who depend on hemp-derived products for health, stability, and quality of life."

Charlotte's Web emphasized that a balanced regulatory approach must clearly target unsafe and illicit products while safeguarding established, compliant hemp-derived cannabinoids that have been lawfully sold and responsibly used for years.

In addition, Charlotte's Web thanks Paige Figi and her organization, Coalition for Access Now, for its decisive leadership in uniting lawmakers, patient advocates, scientists, and responsible businesses around a shared goal: a safe, transparent, and science-based hemp marketplace that works for consumers.

"Years of advocacy, research, and perseverance have led us here, to the point where safety and access can no longer be separated," Morachnick added. "We are encouraged to see growing support from lawmakers across both sides of the aisle who understand the need for a responsible, consumer‑first hemp framework."

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is a botanical wellness innovation company and market leader in hemp extract wellness. The Company's product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, calming, exercise recovery), CBN gummies, CBG gummies, hemp-derived THC microdose gummies, functional mushroom gummies, CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with analytic testing for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and healthcare practitioners throughout the U.S.A. and are available online through the Company's website at www.charlottesweb.com.

