Research-backed Innovative Sleep Formula Rooted in Nature

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the leading provider of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, has formally launched its latest innovation, "Stay Asleep" CBN Gummies. CBN stands for cannabinol. Like CBD (cannabidiol), CBN is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in the hemp plant. At the cutting edge of innovative natural sleep solutions, these new melatonin-free gummies offer distinct benefits for people suffering from poor sleep and are backed by rigorous research.

Charlotte’s Web Launches “Stay Asleep” CBN Gummies. A Research-backed Innovative Sleep Formula Rooted in Nature (CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.)

Charlotte's Web is innovating its offerings beyond CBD to include a broader range of botanical wellness solutions, including "minor" cannabinoids. The launch of Charlotte's Web Stay Asleep CBN Gummies is a testament to this commitment. Crafted with scientific precision to combat sleep disruptions, Charlotte's Web's new Stay Asleep CBN Gummies are designed for the approximately 67% of adults who report waking up during the night (Phillips Global Sleep Survey, 20191).

This is the first CBN sleep product supported by a rigorous placebo-controlled peer-reviewed research study2, offering a 20 mg dose of CBN. Developed under the leadership of Charlotte's Web's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Marcel Bonn-Miller, the Stay Asleep CBN Gummies demonstrate Charlotte's Web commitment to science-backed products, providing an effective alternative to more traditional sleep supplements and medications.

"We have demonstrated the efficacy of CBN in addressing sleep disturbances, making this unique formulation an excellent choice for people with poor sleep, including those who wake up during the night," stated Dr. Bonn-Miller.

Stay Asleep CBN Gummies are non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher and vegan-friendly. With millions of Americans grappling with sleep issues1, the Stay Asleep CBN Gummies embody Charlotte's Web's mission to unearth the science of nature to revolutionize wellness. This scientifically validated formula empowers consumers to experience fewer awakenings, leading to profound, quality, and uninterrupted sleep.

"With a blend of rigorous cannabinoid research and nature's intelligence, we're thrilled to introduce Stay Asleep with CBN, maintaining the hallmark quality associated with Charlotte's Web," remarked Jared Stanley, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Charlotte's Web. "We've been quietly studying this proprietary sleep formulation for years and we're proud to make it available to sleep seekers who want to experience their best nights and days."

The Stay Asleep CBN Gummy retails for $29.99 for 30-count, $44.99 for 60-count and $56.00 for 90-count and is available to purchase at www.charlottesweb.com.

https://www.usa.philips.com/c-dam/b2c/master/experience/smartsleep/world-sleep-day/2019/2019-philips-world-sleep-day-survey-results.pdf https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/sleep-deprivation#:~:text=Nearly%2040%25%20of%20adults%20report,%2C%20or%20ongoing%2C%20sleep%20disorders.

Subscribe to Charlotte's Web investor news.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands that includes Charlotte's Web™, ReCreate™, CBD Medic™, and CBD Clinic™. Charlotte's Web whole-plant CBD extracts come in full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options, including ReCreate™ by Charlotte's Web, broad-spectrum CBD certified NSF for Sport ®. ReCreate is the official CBD of Major League Baseball©, Angel City Football Club and the Premier Lacrosse League. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are North American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBN, CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids and beneficial compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products) CBD gummies (sleep, calming, exercise recovery, immunity), CBN gummies, CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with analytic testing from soil to shelf for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and health care practitioners throughout the U.S.A, and online through the Company's website at www.charlottesweb.com .

_________________________________ © Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

For further information: Cory Pala | Director of Investor Relations, (720) 484-8930, [email protected], Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., THE WORLD'S MOST TRUSTED HEMP EXTRACT