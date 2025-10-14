Charlotte's Web™ Expands its Brightside Line with Launch of Knockout Hemp THC Sleep Gummies

The fourth addition to its hemp-derived THC product lineup, Knockout expands Charlotte's Web's Brightside collection into the sleep market by combining cannabinoids, clean ingredients, and fast-acting delivery technology to support quality sleep.

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQB: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the pioneer and market leader in hemp-derived wellness, today announced the launch of Knockout, the newest addition to its Brightside collection of hemp-derived THC gummies. Each blackberry-flavored gummy is precisely infused with a balanced ratio of hemp-derived THC and CBN, delivering dual-action support - THC to help you fall asleep, while CBN promotes restful, uninterrupted sleep throughout the night. Leveraging proprietary AZUCA TiME INFUSION™ delivery system, Knockout offers rapid onset, with effects typically beginning within 5 to 15 minutes--setting the stage for a fast-acting, dependable experience.

The launch builds on the success of Charlotte's Web's Brightside Hemp THC Gummies , which introduced a new standard of precision wellness earlier this year with its Unwind, Focus, and Recover formulations. With sleep continuing to rank among the top wellness priorities for consumers, Knockout represents the next phase of the company's investment in fast-acting, hemp-derived THC innovation.

Key Benefits of Knockout:

Rapid-onset formulation with effects in 5–15 minutes

Balanced hemp-derived THC + CBN ratio for falling and staying asleep

Natural blackberry flavor

Vegan, gluten-free, and made in the USA with U.S.-grown hemp

"Sleep remains one of the fastest-growing segments in wellness, and Charlotte's Web is positioned to lead the hemp wellness category," said Bill Morachnick, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "Knockout offers consumers a controlled, predictable experience--combining our trusted ingredient integrity with innovative, fast-acting delivery technology. This approach not only meets the growing demand for safe, reliable sleep solutions but also strengthens our portfolio and reinforces our commitment to science-backed formulations."

Knockout is designed for people who want better sleep without compromise. As more consumers look for natural alternatives to alcohol and traditional sleep aids, Knockout combines trusted quality, clean formulations, and precise delivery for a controlled experience--helping you rest easy with confidence.

Knockout retails for $39.99 (20-count) and is available through Charlotte's Web online and at select retailers nationwide starting on October 14, 2025. Shop the full sleep collection here .

To learn more about Charlotte's Web, please visit www.charlottesweb.com .

About Brightside Hemp-Derived THC Gummies

Brightside is a new line of fast-acting hemp-derived THC gummies from Charlotte's Web, designed to elevate your wellness journey with precision and care. Featuring four unique formulations - Unwind, Focus, Recover, and Knockout - Brightside gummies combine micro- to moderate doses of hemp-derived THC with synergistic cannabinoids, offering targeted benefits in just 5-15 minutes. Brightside embodies a commitment to innovation and wellness, empowering individuals to enhance their daily experiences with curated cannabinoid formulations. Crafted for both the THC-curious and seasoned users, these gummies are made with US-grown hemp and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. All products are marketed as dietary supplements and are not intended for sale to persons under the age of 21.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is a botanical wellness innovation company and market leader in hemp extract wellness. The Company's product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, calming, exercise recovery, immunity), CBN gummies, hemp-derived THC microdose gummies, functional mushroom gummies, CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with analytic testing for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and healthcare practitioners throughout the U.S.A. and are available online through the Company's website at www.charlottesweb.com .

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.