Charlotte's Web Launches New Hemp CBD Gummies

"As America's number one hemp CBD gummy brand 1 , gummies provide a convenient and flexible CBD delivery format for consumers and represent one of the fastest growing hemp wellness product categories in the industry," said Charlotte's Web Chief Executive Officer, Deanie Elsner. "After launching in 2019, Charlotte's Web Gummies continue to receive overwhelmingly positive feedback from consumers. Our varieties are uniquely formulated, and some contain functional herbs, vitamins and botanical supplements that work together to support targeted wellness goals."

Vegan, non-GMO and available in 60-count containers, Charlotte's Web broadened gummy product line includes:

Charlotte's Web™ DAILY WELLNESS : Full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD supports everyday stress management, exercise recovery and sleep. Available in 15 milligrams (mg) or 25mg CBD strengths per serving, Daily Wellness comes in raspberry lime flavor with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $44.99 and $69.99 , respectively.

Full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD supports everyday stress management, exercise recovery and sleep. Available in 15 milligrams (mg) or 25mg CBD strengths per serving, comes in raspberry lime flavor with a suggested retail price (SRP) of and , respectively. Charlotte's Web™ THC-FREE : Broad-spectrum extract with naturally occurring CBD, with beneficial hemp phytocompounds and no trace of THC, supports everyday stress relief and relaxation, whether on the job or at home. Available in 15mg or 25mg CBD strengths per serving, THC-Free comes in mango peach flavor with a SRP of $44.99 and $69.99 , respectively.

Broad-spectrum extract with naturally occurring CBD, with beneficial hemp phytocompounds and no trace of THC, supports everyday stress relief and relaxation, whether on the job or at home. Available in 15mg or 25mg CBD strengths per serving, comes in mango peach flavor with a SRP of and , respectively. Charlotte's Web™ IMMUNITY: Full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD infused with 90mg of Vitamin C from organic acerola extract and 20 micrograms of Vitamin D3 from organic Astragalus root - the recommended daily intake of each vitamin for adults – supports a balanced immune system. With 10mg CBD strength per serving, Immunity comes in lemon berry flavor with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $44.99 .

All Charlotte's Web Gummies feature Charlotte's Web hemp extract made from the Company's proprietary hemp genetics and contain naturally occurring phytocannabinoids plus terpenes and flavonoids. Visit the online store to view all Charlotte's Web Gummies, including DAILY WELLNESS, THC-FREE, IMMUNITY, SLEEP, CALM and RECOVERY, today.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown and manufactured into hemp extracts containing naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D science division is located at the University at Buffalo in New York which is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system of 64 universities. Charlotte's Web product categories include full spectrum hemp extract oil tinctures (liquid products), gummies (sleep, stress, immunity, exercise recovery) , capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions , as well as products for dogs . Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 14,000 retail doors and 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

