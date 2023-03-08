Charlotte's Web Appoints Marcel Bonn-Miller Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Bonn-Miller to lead clinical science supporting product development, CBD regulation, alternative botanical wellness

DENVER, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp extract wellness products has appointed Dr. Marcel Bonn-Miller, Ph.D. as its Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Bonn-Miller brings more than two decades of cannabis/cannabinoid research experience to Charlotte's Web. Prior to joining Charlotte's Web, he served four years at Canopy Growth Corporation, most recently as Vice-President of Human and Animal Research. In addition to his work at Canopy Growth Corporation, Dr. Bonn-Miller has held positions as Director of Cannabinoid Research at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, and Health Science Specialist at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Palo Alto, California.

In his new role, Dr. Bonn-Miller will lead the Company's R&D portfolio, including new product development, pre-clinical and clinical research, scientific regulatory support, and alternative botanical wellness. He will build upon the Company's existing safety and toxicology data and interface with the FDA's science teams to support regulatory pathways for hemp CBD extracts.

"The known and potential therapeutic effects of the hemp plant and its compounds are extraordinary," said Dr. Bonn-Miller. "A natural therapeutic from such a complex plant requires exceptional consistency in genetics and cultivation. This is where Charlotte's Web has uniquely excelled and provides an unprecedented opportunity to apply the significant knowledge accumulated over recent years in cannabinoid science."

Dr. Bonn-Miller has published over 150 research papers on cannabinoid science and co-authored three patents related to the use of cannabidiol (CBD) in the treatment of psychological illnesses. Additionally, he has formally reviewed a significant number of medical articles and books on cannabinoids, addiction, and behavioral psychology and serves on the editorial boards of a number of scientific journals.

"We are honored to have Dr. Bonn-Miller join Charlotte's Web to lead our clinical science initiatives," said Jacques Tortoroli, Chief Executive Officer of Charlotte's Web. "His unparalleled clinical research record in cannabinoids is highly applicable for supporting our regulatory and scientific ambitions."

Dr. Bonn-Miller has received numerous research grants and awards of recognition for his research, including Researcher of the Year by Americans for Safe Access. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Clinical Psychology from the University of Vermont and was a postdoctoral fellow in the Center for Health Care Evaluation at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System & Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is a member of the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) , American Psychological Association (APA), and College of Problems on Drug Dependence (CPDD).

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands that includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, and CBD Clinic™. Charlotte's Web whole-plant CBD extracts come in full-spectrum and broad-spectrum (THC-free) options, including the world's only broad-spectrum CBD certified NSF for Sport®, which is the official CBD of Major League Baseball©. Founded by the seven Stanley Brothers, Charlotte's Web ignited the CBD industry when the brothers came to global prominence with the coverage of a young girl's astounding reaction to their hemp extract. Their advocacy changed laws, public perception, and research around the vast health potential of plant-based solutions. The Stanleys built their business with the mission to bring safe, botanical options to health seekers worldwide. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D division advances hemp science at a center of excellence in Louisville, Colorado. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products) CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with 20+ product lot testing for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and health care practitioners throughout the U.S.A, and online through the Company's website at www.charlottesweb.com.

© Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, ‎‎"forward-looking information"). In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward looking information can be identified by the ‎use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", ‎‎"is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and ‎phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be ‎achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or ‎circumstances contain forward-looking information. ‎

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's current ‎expectations, estimates and projections regarding the future of our business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events ‎and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, ‎assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to ‎known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, ‎performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements containing forward-looking information. Although these statements containing forward-looking information are based on assumptions the Company considers to be reasonable based on the information ‎available on the date such statements are made, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned ‎against placing undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information herein include, but are not limited to, international and political considerations; regulatory changes; ‎and the factors discussed throughout the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed annual information form available on www.SEDAR.com and in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q as amended, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on www.SEC.gov. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For further information: Investor Contact: Cory Pala, Director of Investor Relations, (720) 484-8930, [email protected]; Media Contact: [email protected]