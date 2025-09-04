Charlotte's Web Announces Plans to Establish a Scientific Advisory Board

Scientific Advisory Board to Strengthen Medical Channel Strategy and Accelerate R&D Initiatives

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQB: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the pioneer and market leader in hemp-derived CBD wellness, has announced the development of a Scientific Advisory Board to accelerate its medical strategy and reinforce its legacy of science-backed innovation. The board will guide the Company's research and development agenda, shape clinical initiatives, and help translate botanical science into impactful, patient-centered solutions. The Scientific Advisory Board is expected to commence work in September 2025.

Founded over a decade ago with a mission to provide safe, plant-based wellness products, Charlotte's Web has consistently led the industry in research, safety, and standardization. Its origin story — centered around Charlotte Figi and the development of full-spectrum hemp genetics with naturally-occurring CBD — sparked a global movement and helped define the hemp health and wellness category.

"Charlotte's Web was founded on the pillars of science, compassion, and innovation," said Bill Morachnick, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "Through our enduring partnership with the Realm of Caring , our products have been studied by leading institutions. The launch of our Scientific Advisory Board marks a pivotal step forward—deepening our commitment to expanding patient access to trusted, plant-based therapeutics."

Charlotte's Web is scaling its medical channel strategy with support from its new Scientific Advisory Board, which will advise on product formulations and practitioner education and engagement. To meet rising demand for clinically relevant CBD solutions, the Company is also planning to create Continuing Medical Education (CME) content for healthcare professionals. These initiatives address a critical gap in patient care by offering practitioner-informed options for supporting the management of health issues like pain, anxiety, and problematic sleep. This initiative also strengthens its partnership with DeFloria, Inc., a collaboration including Charlotte's Web and Ajna BioSciences PBC, a botanical drug development company, focused on developing AJA001 (a full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) hemp extract) as a treatment for irritability associated with autism spectrum disorder. The botanical pharmaceutical candidate has received FDA approval to proceed with its planned FDA Phase 2 clinical trials.

Leading the development of the Board is Dr. Marcel Bonn-Miller, Chief Scientific Officer, a world-renowned cannabinoid researcher with over 20 years of experience who has published approximately 200 research papers and is the co-inventor on multiple patents related to CBD's use in neurodevelopmental disorders.

"The establishment of our Scientific Advisory Board is a critical step in advancing the clinical relevance of hemp-based therapeutics," said Dr. Marcel Bonn-Miller, Chief Scientific Officer at Charlotte's Web. "Our focus is on translating rigorous cannabinoid research into real-world solutions. By aligning scientific expertise with practitioner needs, we're helping to shape a future where plant-based medicine is both accessible and evidence-based."

With this next chapter, Charlotte's Web continues to lead the evolution of cannabinoid science—bridging research, clinical practice, and patient care to set national standards in plant-based wellness.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is a botanical wellness innovation company and a market leader in hemp extract wellness that includes Charlotte's Web whole-plant full-spectrum CBD extracts as well as broad-spectrum CBD and cannabinoid isolates. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBN, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, calming, exercise recovery, immunity), CBN gummies, hemp-derived THC microdose gummies, functional mushroom gummies, CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with analytic testing from soil to shelf for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and healthcare practitioners throughout the U.S.A. and are available online through the Company's website at www.charlottesweb.com .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information provided herein constitutes forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "intend", "target", "believe" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, levels of activity, and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analysis by management of the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future development and other factors that it believes are appropriate and reasonable.

The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to: regulatory regime changes; anticipated product development and sales; the success of sales and marketing activities; product development and production expectations; outcomes from R&D activities; the Company's ability to deal with adverse growing conditions in a timely and cost-effective manner; the availability of qualified and cost-effective human resources; compliance with contractual and regulatory obligations and requirements; availability of adequate liquidity and capital to support operations and business plans; and expectations around consumer product demand. In addition, the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things: supply and distribution chains; the market for the Company's products; revenue fluctuations; regulatory changes; loss of customers and retail partners; retention and availability of talent; competing products; share price volatility; loss of proprietary information; product acceptance; internet and system infrastructure functionality; information technology security; available capital to fund operations and business plans; crop risk; economic and political considerations; and including but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2024, and other risk factors contained in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on http://www.sec.gov and filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca . The impact of any one risk, uncertainty, or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty, as these are interdependent, and the Company's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time.

Any forward-looking statement in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Media Contact: [email protected]