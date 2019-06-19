Charlotte's Web Announces 187% Increase in Hemp Acres Planted for 2019

"Interest and demand for our products has been exceptional and growing rapidly. Our 2019 planting strategy ensures we will have the required raw materials to deliver on production targets for Charlotte's Web products through 2020 and into 2021," stated Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "Our leading CBD hemp varieties under cultivation today are the foundation of our 2020 production plan. Tens of thousands of Americans have come to rely on Charlotte's Web products daily making it essential that our products are always available, efficacious and consistent day-to-day, bottle-to-bottle, year-to-year."

Charlotte's Web uses an inventory model whereby it grows more hemp than it needs for the subsequent year to minimize the impact of farming risks and product shortfalls against forecasted rapid market growth. Dried hemp can be stored for years, with even more longevity in its extracted form.

Charlotte's Web cultivates hemp outdoors in various regions across the United States to hedge against potential weather risks and other crop related impacts. Of the 862 acres planted, 166 (19%) are in Colorado, 325 (38%) are in Kentucky, and 371 (43%) are in Oregon. 100% USA grown by American farmers, the Colorado farms are operated by the Company's cultivation team while farms in Kentucky and Oregon employ family owned contract farmers, supporting the important American agricultural economy through hemp farming.

All acres are cultivated using natural farming methods. An active supporter of organic farming, up to 457 acres, or 53% of the total acres planted for 2019 are designated for USDA organic certification, with additional organic expansion planned in subsequent years.

The Company grows several hemp varieties, all of which contain high levels of CBD content but only trace THC amounts of less than 0.3%. Hemp varieties with high CBD potency reduce the amount of biomass required for CBD extracts, allowing for responsible farming practices by maximizing the production of cannabinoids, terpenes and other beneficial botanical compounds. Because hemp is a phyto-remediation plant, Charlotte's Web employs best in class farming practices ensuring the highest quality extract while prioritizing efficient operational systems to significantly reduce the amount of agricultural land and associated inputs.

The Company's vertical integration provides full quality control beginning with testing of the soils before planting and the water used for irrigation. By the time customers receive their Charlotte's Web product, they have typically been tested more than 20 times through the cultivation and manufacturing processes. Manufacturing is completed in FDA approved cGMP certified facilities and all products are certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority™.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness products. Founded by the Stanley Brothers, the Company's premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are responsibly manufactured into hemp-derived CBD extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, as well as CBD pet products. Charlotte's Web hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com. The rate the Company pays for agricultural products reflects a fair and sustainable rate driving higher quality yield, encouraging good farming practices, and supporting U.S. farming communities.

Charlotte's Web is a socially conscious company and is committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. The Company weighs sound business decisions with consideration for how its efforts affect its employees, customers, the environment, and the communities where its employees live and where it does business, while maximizing profits and strengthening its brands. The Company's management believes that socially oriented actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to charitable organizations.

