Charles Guay appointed CEO of UV Insurance

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a rigorous selection process, the Board of Directors have announced the appointment of Charles Guay as the new CEO of UV Insurance as from September 14, 2026. Charles Guay will be taking over from Christian Mercier, who announced his departure earlier this year after ten years of major achievements at the helm of the mutual company.

Charles Guay (CNW Group/UV Insurance)

This appointment marks a new strategic phase for UV Insurance, where the organization means to build on recent successes to continue its development. Supported by the strong team already in place, Charles Guay's will be tasked with driving growth, drawing on a clear vision and strategic positioning of products and services in the Canadian life insurance market. He will be working closely with all stakeholders to strengthen UV Insurance's competitive position, accelerate innovation, improve customer experience, and seize new business opportunities in the country.

A recognized leader who has transformed multiple major organizations

Charles Guay graduated from Laval University with a degree in business administration and finance. He has had a remarkable career, distinguished by his high-level leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and ability to build successful organizations. With 25 years of experience in the Canadian financial services industry, Charles Guay held key positions at National Bank of Canada, where he headed the investment funds division for several years. He then served as President and CEO of Standard Life Canada prior to Manulife's acquisition. Following this transaction, in which he was instrumental in the success of Canada-wide integration, Charles Guay was appointed President and CEO of Manulife Quebec and CEO of Manulife's Canadian benefits plan and group pension plan operations.

"The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Charles Guay as head of UV Insurance. His strategic vision, his experience in transformation, and his keen sense of performance will be key in converting our development goals into concrete actions to strengthen our presence on the market for the benefit of our members," said Alain Bédard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UV Insurance.

More recently, Charles Guay founded his own consulting firm specializing in executive business strategies, governance, and coaching. He also chairs and runs SuccesFinder, a predictive human resources analytics technology platform. With over twenty years of governance experience on the boards of renowned organizations, he currently sits on the boards of Pomerleau, AGF Management, and Fondation Collège Notre-Dame, Montreal.

Charles Guay has won various awards of excellence, including Globe and Mail's Top 40 under 40 and Laval University's Hermès Carrière d'exception award.

About UV Insurance

Founded in 1889, UV Insurance is one of the oldest insurance companies in Canada. It has become well known for its financial stability and customer service to the local community. Through its highly technological platforms, UV Insurance offers a range of individual and critical illness insurance, group insurance, and investment and retirement products. Over time, the company has made its mark by focusing on innovation, flexible products and a vast network of independent advisors. Headquartered in Drummondville, the company serves the Canadian market, particularly Quebec and Ontario.

UV Insurance is a corporate name and tradename of Union Life Mutual Assurance Company.

SOURCE UV Insurance

For more information: Julie Thomassin, Communications-Marketing, Director, UV Insurance, 819 479-2605, [email protected]