OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - XTC Mobile, the Canadian lead company behind the privacy-first LynX Phone® and XFoneOS™, today announced that Charles Eagan, former Chief Technology Officer of BlackBerry, has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective January 1, 2026.

Eagan's appointment strengthens XTC Mobile's executive leadership as the company accelerates its next phase - scaling adoption of a privacy-first mobile phone for business.

As CSO, Eagan will lead XTC Mobile's long-term strategy and product roadmap, focusing on advancing the LynX Phone® and XFoneOS™, a secure smart phone designed to for privacy, and data sovereignty at the OS level, where security is built-in, not bolted on.

During his tenure as CTO of BlackBerry, Eagan played a central role in shaping their signature secure smartphone by embedding security at the foundation of the device. He also extended that OS-first security philosophy into embedded and automotive systems through QNX, now deployed in more than 275 million vehicles worldwide.

"BlackBerry created a world of secure mobile devices that could be trusted," said Charles Eagan. "XTC Mobile is carrying that concept into the future. LynX Phone® and XFoneOS™ deliver the secure mobile platform I've always prioritized, modern, intelligent, and built with privacy, security, and control at the operating-system level."

"Our journey began with a promise to create an attractive business smartphone where privacy and data sovereignty are essential," said David Long, Founder and CEO of XTC Mobile. "With Charles joining XTC Mobile, we're bringing world-class experience to our leadership team and accelerating our roadmap to deliver trusted OS-level security at scale."

About XTC Mobile -- The Edge of Liberty

XTC Mobile is a Canadian lead global technology company building a privacy-first, secure mobile phone for enterprise and government. Its flagship LynX Phone is powered by XFoneOS™, delivering OS-level privacy, data sovereignty and control.

