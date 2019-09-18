Charlene A. Ripley appointed Executive Vice-President and General Counsel

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlene A. Ripley to the role of Executive Vice-President and General Counsel, effective October 15, 2019. Based in Montreal, Charlene will report to Ian L. Edwards, Interim President and CEO, and join the Executive Committee.

Prior to joining SNC-Lavalin, Ms. Ripley led her team at Goldcorp Inc. as the Executive Vice-President and General Counsel for six years. In her role, she was responsible for developing and implementing a company-wide anti-bribery compliance program. She also led the legal, ethics and compliance, human resources and internal audit departments.

"I would like to welcome Charlene on board and wish her well as we embrace our journey to excellence across all our businesses," said Ian L. Edwards, Interim President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "Her proven track record speaks for itself, her experience will be invaluable for SNC-Lavalin as we continue our path to deliver on our new strategic direction."

Ms. Ripley has won many awards including the 2018 Business in Vancouver Influential Women in Business Award, the 2017 Expert Zenith Award for Diversity Celebrating Women in Law, and the Women's Executive Network Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 award in 2016 and 2015.

Hartland J.A. Paterson

Since joining SNC-Lavalin in 2015, Mr. Paterson reorganized the Legal function and drove several important successes and changes. For example, he brought the Legal and Integrity functions into close collaboration and ensured that there was a greater focus on gender equality. He also provided valuable support on various acquisitions and joint ventures, alongside other corporate transactions over the past four years. He will retire on December 30, 2019.

"I would like to thank Hartland for his considerable efforts and input over the last four years and wish him all the best for the future," concluded Ian L. Edwards. "His contributions to SNC-Lavalin will surely be remembered."

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees think beyond engineering. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance – to clients across the EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear, and Resources businesses. www.snclavalin.com

