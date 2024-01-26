WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Grand River Transit is getting eleven, fully electric, 40-foot buses – and new charging units – after a combined investment of more than $15.1 million in two projects from the federal and provincial governments, along with the Regional Municipality of Waterloo.

Announced by MP Bardish Chagger, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; MPP Jess Dixon, on behalf of the Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transport; and Karen Redman, Regional Chair of the Regional Municipality of Waterloo, these projects will increase access to public transit in Waterloo, while also helping cut greenhouse gas emissions and noise.

The buses will be bought over two years, the first of which has arrived in Waterloo and will in next month. The other project will see the installation of the necessary charging units for the new buses to function. These projects are an important step for the f Waterloo as it seeks to transition to a fully electric bus fleet.

"These first electric buses in operation in the Region of Waterloo marks the start of a cleaner, more prosperous future for residents. Fulfilling our commitments to the environment while creating good jobs and building affordable, resilient and sustainable communities is imperative. Our government will continue to work with provinces, territories, municipalities and Indigenous communities to support and build green and accessible public transit options."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today, the Region of Waterloo moves towards a cleaner, more sustainable phase of public transportation. The 11 electric buses servicing Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo will help to support affordable and reliable transit options. Our government is fully committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and we will continue to take strong action in the fight against climate change."

Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and to the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"A prosperous and connected Region of Waterloo needs safe, reliable and sustainable public transit options. The electric bus unveiled today is a great step towards a cleaner and quieter future for residents and the Region eventually converting its entire bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles."

Valerie Bradford, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South–Hespeler

"Decarbonization is one of the greatest challenges our society faces. Part of transitioning to a sustainable, clean and prosperous future is investing in the technology and infrastructure that will reduce carbon emissions. The electric bus unveiled today demonstrates how the federal government is working with partners to achieve its emissions goals and vision for green, connected and flourishing communities across the Waterloo Region and the country."

Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga

"The launch of Waterloo's electric buses marks a significant milestone in our government's mission to be a global leader in the electric vehicle revolution. As we deliver on our plan to build more affordable and convenient transit options, we will continue to invest in clean-energy opportunities that are good for people, good for jobs, and good for the environment. The future is electric and Ontario is leading the charge."

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"This is an exciting step forward in our plans to transition to a more resilient, low-carbon community. As we move toward our goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the region by 80 per cent by 2050, Grand River Transit plays a crucial role. This bus is a symbol of our commitment to the environment and sustainable transportation."

Karen Redman, Regional Chair of the Regional Municipality of Waterloo

The federal government is investing more than $6 million through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is investing more than $5 million , and the Regional Municipality of Waterloo is contributing over $4 million .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing more than , and the Regional Municipality of is contributing over . This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, over 250 infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Ontario , with a total federal contribution of more than $5.4 billion and a total provincial contribution of more than $7.1 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country.

in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

