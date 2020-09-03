Charges laid by RCMP following significant cyber-attacks

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Criminal charges have been laid in Quebec Court against Jacob Costanzo-Peterson and Félix Costanzo-Peterson, of Montreal, QC, as part of two criminal investigations by the RCMP's National Division Cybercrime Investigative Team. The accused were allegedly behind significant cyber-attacks against three major Canadian companies in 2017 and 2018. Jacob Costanzo-Peterson and Félix Costanzo-Peterson have been charged with unauthorized use of a computer, identity theft and possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of computers as a result of these investigations.

Project "Arrogance" first began in February 2017 after Canadian Tire Corporation reported a cyber incident directed at their customer loyalty rewards program. In May 2018, Project "Assemble" began after BMO and Simplii Financial reported cyber incidents into their computer systems.

A search warrant was executed at the two accused's residence in August 2018 where numerous evidence was seized, including digital evidence and firearms. The evidence obtained eventually allowed investigators to link the two attacks together.

"If it had not been for the valuable collaboration of these three companies, we would not have been able to bring these two individuals to justice. These partnerships are key in solving these types of crimes, which unfortunately sometimes go unreported."

- Alexandre Beaulieu, Officer in Charge of the RCMP Cybercrime Investigative Team at National Division

The two accused previously appeared in court in January 2019 for charges related to possession of prohibited firearms and weapons trafficking as part of these two investigations. A court date for the new charges is scheduled for November 5, 2020.

This case highlights the importance of partnerships with law enforcement agencies and private sector organizations, which are key to solving crimes. The National Division Cybercrime Investigative Team was created in 2016 and has successfully conducted several investigations in collaboration with international partners, local law enforcement and federal government agencies. The RCMP is determined to fight cybercrime in all its forms, wherever it takes place. We are actively pursuing efforts to prevent, detect and deter any illegal activity that threatens Canada's integrity and reputation.

Twitter: @RCMP_Nat_Div

Facebook: @rcmpnationaldivision

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - ITCU

For further information: Media inquiries: Tel.: 613-993-1248, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/

