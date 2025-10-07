Charge Solar and Financeit Launch Nationwide Residential Solar Financing Program for Canadians

New partnership provides homeowners with affordable financing options and helps installers close more deals in the wake of the Greener Homes Loan program closure.

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Charge Solar, Canada's leading solar distributor, has partnered with Financeit, Canada's innovative partner for direct-to-consumer loans, to launch an exclusive new nationwide solar financing program designed to empower homeowners to make the switch to solar, and accelerate clean energy adoption.

The program comes at a critical time, ensuring homeowners can still access affordable monthly payment plans following the federal government's closure of new Greener Homes Loan applications on October 1. Effective today, the program provides Canadians with flexible and affordable payment options for residential solar while helping installers close consumer deals faster using Financeit's industry-leading approval software.

"Canadian homeowners want affordable, sustainable energy solutions, but the loss of the Greener Homes Loan left a gap in the market," said Jeff MacAulay, CEO of Charge Solar. "Our partnership with Financeit -- a leader in the home improvement point-of-sale financing space,-- ensures that homeowners that support solar adoption have access to financing options. This program provides stability for the market, while helping accelerate Canada's transition to clean energy."

"Financeit is proud to partner with Charge Solar and its unmatched network of solar installers across Canada," said Casper Wong, CEO of Financeit. "By combining our consumer lending expertise with Charge Solar's reach and reputation, we are making it easier for Canadians to access affordable, customizable solar financing options while supporting installers with fast approvals that help increase sales."

The program is available nationwide starting October 7, 2025. Installers across Canada can sign up today at https://www.financeit.io/chargesolar/. They can also visit Charge Solar's booth #509 at the Electricity Transformation Canada show in Toronto on October 7th and 8th to speak directly with a Financeit team member (https://electricity-transformation.ca/).

About Charge Solar

Charge Solar is dedicated to helping Canadians harness solar electricity in their homes and businesses. With over 30 years of industry experience, Charge Solar partners with installers across Canada to deliver top-tier equipment, engineering support, and logistics.

About Financeit

Financeit Canada Inc. is a leading provider of point-of-sale financing solutions for the home improvement sector. Founded in 2011, the company helps people make major purchases more affordable through simple, fair, and flexible payment plans offered by enterprise businesses, big box retailers, OEMs, and dealer networks. Financeit has over 14,000 dealers coast to coast, funded over $6.8B in total loans, and serviced over 400,000 Canadians. Financeit's cloud-based technology empowers merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with plain-language loan terms, no prepayment penalties, and built-in customer protection that releases funds only when customers are satisfied, while ensuring a transparent and efficient loan application process that supports merchant partners across Canada. Trusted by merchants and financial institutions and backed by rigorous onboarding, oversight, and risk management. For more information, visit www.financeit.io .

