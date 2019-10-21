Changing of the Guard at Énergir

SOPHIE BROCHU ANNOUNCES HER DEPARTURE AT THE END OF 2019.

ÉRIC LACHANCE WILL TAKE OVER

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Énergir announces that Sophie Brochu has decided to step down as President and CEO on December 30. The Board of Directors is entrusting Éric Lachance—currently Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, IT, Logistics and Chief Financial Officer—with the responsibility for succeeding her.

Ms. Brochu said: "it is a great privilege to work for an organization as inspiring as Énergir. It has been a pleasure to work with seasoned colleagues who are committed, not only to the interests of their customers and shareholders, but also to those of society at large. That said, I think that all organizations need to have someone new take over at the helm from time to time to ensure continued momentum, and that was the thinking behind my decision."

"I hired Éric Lachance three years ago, when he was managing the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec's infrastructure portfolio in Europe. Éric brings to the Énergir team an understanding and a broad vision of the energy sector. He will draw on those assets to project Énergir even further into the future," added the current President and CEO.

Éric Lachance noted: "At Énergir, I joined a top-notch management team that is fully committed to making a difference in the communities it is privileged to serve. I am honoured to be working with my colleagues and I'm excited about the challenge of collaborating with them to develop the Québec flagship that Énergir has become on both sides of the border."

On behalf of the directors, Jean Houde, Chairman of the Board of Énergir Inc., would like to thank Sophie Brochu for Énergir's remarkable growth in recent years, and to underscore the complete trust that has been placed in Éric Lachance and the management team to ensure a successful future.

About Énergir

With more than $7 billion in assets, Énergir is a diversified energy company whose mission is to find increasingly sustainable ways to meet the energy needs of its 520,000 customers and the communities it serves. In Québec, it is the leading natural gas distribution company and also produces, through its subsidiaries, electricity from wind power. Through its subsidiaries in the United States, the company operates in 15 states where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, while serving as the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Énergir values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides a variety of energy services. Énergir aspires to become the partner of choice for those striving for a better energy future.

Twitter: @Energir_

Energir.com/en, Press section

SOURCE Énergir

For further information: Media, Catherine Houde, Communication and Public Affairs, 514 598-3449

Related Links

https://www.energir.com/

