Marc M. Tremblay appointed Director

MONTRÉAL, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Sylvie Lalande, Chair of the Board of Directors of Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc M. Tremblay to the Board. This appointment comes at a time of transition; two current directors, Chantal Bélanger and Érik Péladeau, have announced that they do not intend to seek re-election at the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders in May 2026.

"We are very pleased to welcome Marc to our Board," said Ms. Lalande. "He has extensive expertise in the legal field, as well as detailed knowledge of Quebecor and its business segments, having served as a member of the Corporation's senior management for 15 years. Marc's wealth of experience, combined with his recognized leadership, will make him an essential strategic asset for the Board."

"On behalf of the Board, I thank Érik Péladeau for his commitment and invaluable counsel over the past 20 years, and Chantal Bélanger for her important contribution since 2018," Ms. Lalande added. "We will have the opportunity to fully recognize their contributions at our next annual shareholders' meeting."

Marc M. Tremblay, corporate director

Marc M. Tremblay holds a law degree from the University of Ottawa and is a retired member of the Barreau du Québec. He practiced for 22 years with Ogilvy Renault (now Norton Rose Fulbright Canada), where he was a partner and director of the employment and labour law group, representing a number of major Québec corporations in various industries, including media, telecommunications, food, financial services and manufacturing. In 2007, he joined Quebecor, where he successively held the positions of Vice-President, Legal Affairs, and Senior Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, before being promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer. He retired in 2022.

Mr. Tremblay is a member of the board of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Léger Marketing Inc. He is active in the community as a director of the Fondation du CHUM, which he chaired from 2017 to 2023, and an ambassador for Éducaloi.

Mr. Tremblay's appointment was effective upon approval by the Board on February 25.

