PORT-CARTIER, QC , May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - On May 7, 2025, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at Port-Cartier Institution, in the Quebec Region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Pascale-Andrée Thibodeau, to the incoming Warden Martin Foucher.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at Port-Cartier Institution who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contributes to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

Port-Cartier Institution for men has been operational since December 1988 .

. It is a maximum security federal Institution that can accommodate 237 offenders.

Port-Cartier Institution is based on a triangular design model, with direct observation living units. The institution also has a Structured Intervention Unit with a capacity of 20 cells.

Port-Cartier Institution

Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]