LAVAL, QC, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - On September 19, 2023, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at the Federal Training Centre in the Quebec Region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Geneviève Thibault, to the incoming Warden Pascale-Andrée Thibodeau.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at Federal Training Centre who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contributes to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

The Federal Training Centre is the oldest institution still in operation in Quebec Region. Initiated in 1932, the institution received its first inmates in 1952.

This is a federal multi-level security Institution that can accommodate up to 764 offenders.

The Federal Training Centre provides resources and programs to offenders, including educational, professional, correctional and social programs.

