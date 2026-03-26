EDMONTON, AB, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - On March 26, 2026, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at Edmonton Institution in the Prairie Region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Mark Shantz, to the incoming Warden Michelle Kendell.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at Edmonton Institution who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contributes to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

Edmonton Institution was built in 1978 and is located in Edmonton, in Alberta.

This is a maximum security facility that can accommodate up to 324 offenders.

CSC employs approximately 419 at Edmonton Institution.

Edmonton Institution provides resources and programs to offenders, including correctional, educational, and Indigenous focused Elder led programs.

Quotes

Michelle has played an important role in carrying forward the institution's long tradition of service and dedication to the safety of Canadians. It has truly been a pleasure working alongside her as part of the Prairie Region senior management team.

Her leadership has made a real difference--earning the trust of staff and positively shaping the experience of the individuals in their care. I want to thank her for her hard work, her commitment, and the integrity she bring's to everything she does.

I am deeply grateful for their contributions." said Correctional Service of Canada Prairie Regional Commissioner Jason Hope.

Links

Edmonton Institution

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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203