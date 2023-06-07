Michael Aucoin becomes CEO of leading Canadian distributor of fresh fruit and vegetables.

MONTREAL, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Courchesne Larose Ltd. ("Courchesne Larose Group"), a leading player in the Canadian fruit and vegetable industry for over 100 years, is proud to announce that Michael Aucoin has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately. His appointment follows a rigorous selection process designed to ensure an orderly succession.

Michael Aucoin (Credit: Courchesne Larose) (CNW Group/Courchesne Larose)

Mr. Aucoin is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the agri-food sector. His knowledge of distribution channel development is a key element that has enabled him to contribute to the success of major companies such as Smuckers and Hershey. In addition, he presided over Agropur's Canadian operations from 2017 to 2019, where he managed nearly 5,000 people, and ensured the operational success of Eat & Beyond, an investment firm that holds stakes in companies that manufacture vegan food. The leadership talents of Michael Aucoin, acquired over the course of three decades of experience with a variety of companies, will inspire all employees and enable the Courchesne Larose Group to realize its ambitions and remain at the forefront.

Mr. Aucoin succeeds Michel Routhier, who becomes Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors, and will ensure a smooth transition at the company's senior management level over the next months. Alain Routhier will remain President of Courchesne Larose.

"It is important to be able to count on a leader who, in addition to knowing our industry, can effectively mobilize our teams to foster collaboration between the various entities of the Courchesne Larose Group. These ingredients are essential if we are to realize our growth ambitions and become a pan-Canadian leader in the distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. This is a second significant step in that direction, following the recent arrival of a group of investors led by Sagard," said Michel Routhier, Vice-Chair of the Board of the Courchesne Larose Group.

"I am honoured by the confidence the Courchesne Larose Groupe has shown in me, and extremely happy to be joining an organization whose exemplary performance has set the standard in its sector for over 100 years. I'm delighted to be able to contribute my experience to the growth of Eastern Canada's largest importer and distributor of fresh fruit and vegetables," added Mr. Aucoin, CEO of Courchesne Larose Group.

About Courchesne Larose Group

A leading player in the Canadian fruit and vegetable industry for over 100 years, Courchesne Larose Ltd. is a family-owned company that employs over 800 people. Over the past few years, several subsidiaries have been added, allowing us to develop an incomparable value proposition for customers and suppliers. The Courchesne Larose Group includes Aliments Bercy, Krops Imports, Marcan Packaging, Dynapro Transport and Maroc Fruit Overseas Company. Its primary mission is to provide its suppliers with the largest and best distribution network of fresh fruits and vegetables in Eastern Canada, allowing its customers to benefit from diversified and quality products year-round. Its suppliers come from all over the world and its customers are located throughout Canada and on the American East Coast. For more information, please visit courchesnelarose.com .

