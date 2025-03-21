ChangAn Automobile Launches CHANG-AN, DEEPAL, and AVATR in Europe, Ushering in a New Era of EVs

Strengthening European presence with intelligent electric mobility solutions

MAINZ, Germany, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- ChangAn Automobile ("ChangAn" or "the Company"), an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company, officially launched its three major brands, CHANG-AN, DEEPAL, and AVATR, in Europe at its brand launch event, themed "Sharing the Future," in Germany. This milestone marks a new phase in ChangAn's "Vast Ocean Plan", reinforcing its commitment to technological innovation and sustainability. With a fully integrated European ecosystem spanning research, production, supply chain, sales, and operations, ChangAn is deepening its connection with European consumers by investing in local talent, collaborating with regional partners, and driving the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility.

At the event, ChangAn showcased the DEEPAL S07, marking its European debut, alongside the CHANG-AN E07, and DEEPAL S05, with their market launches planned for a later stage. Highlighting cutting-edge technologies in intelligence and electrification, ChangAn is meeting European demand for high-performance electric vehicles.

ChangAn's technological innovation is recognized globally, driven by a global collaborative R&D system spanning six countries and ten locations. It boasts over 18,000 R&D personnel from 31 countries and regions, with 16 technology research and product development centres, 17 technology companies, and 180 laboratories (including national-level laboratories), positioning it as a key player in the European EV market.

As part of its European launch, ChangAn is adopting a structured market entry strategy, initially focusing on key EV markets such as Norway, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK. By 2028, the company plans to establish a presence across all major European markets. The European Headquarters, located in the Netherlands, will serve as the central hub for business operations. Sales companies Headquarter has been set up in Munich, Germany. With around 500 professionals currently employed across Europe, including experienced designers and engineers from Italy and the UK, the Company is committed to expanding its local talent pool to drive innovation and deepen market engagement.

"It is great to be here in Germany," stated Zhu Huarong, Chairman of ChangAn Automobile. "ChangAn is an open and collaborative company driven by a clear mission: to lead sustainable mobility and benefit human life."

"This year, we aim to achieve three million units in global sales, and one million will be electrified vehicles. By 2030, we aim to deliver five million vehicles a year, with three million being electrified. Together, we're driving innovation for a better future." Zhu continued.

ChangAn Automobile is accelerating its globalisation, with technology-driven innovation, intelligent manufacturing and sustainable development at its core, and is committed to building a world-class auto brand. This European brand launch marks a significant step in ChangAn's global presence and signals the next stage of its global vision.

About ChangAn Automobile

ChangAn Automobile is an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company with an international design team of over 915 experts from 31 countries, diverse brands such as CHANG-AN, DEEPAL, AVATR, and joint ventures ChangAn Ford, ChangAn Mazda and JMC. ChangAn has a strong product breadth and diversity that includes passenger vehicles, pick-ups, and light commercial vehicles. With stronger capabilities and industrial upgrading driven by technology innovation, ChangAn Automobile is committed to sustainable mobility innovation on the road to becoming a world-class auto brand.

