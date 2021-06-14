KAHNAWÀ:KE, QC and MONTRÉAL, June 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke and Hydro-Québec, laying the foundations for a unique partnership concerning the Hertel-New York transmission line to be constructed in Québec that will connect with the Champlain Hudson Power Express on the New York side of the border. This new transmission line will be used to deliver clean Québec hydropower into the heart of New York City, where over 90% of electricity generation comes from burning fossil fuels.

Upon conclusion of a definitive agreement between Hydro-Québec and the New York State Energy Research Authority (NYSERDA), and once the Hertel – New York line will be commissioned, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke will become joint owners of the line in Québec, thus securing economic benefits for the community over a 40 year term.

A new partnership and a great precedent for future agreements

With every agreement reached with Indigenous communities over the past decades, Hydro-Québec has sought to innovate in its cooperation initiatives. A partnership like the one with the Mohawk community is the first of its kind for Hydro-Québec export transmission infrastructure.

"We sincerely hope that this will be but the first of many such productive partnerships, said Sophie Brochu, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec. Indigenous communities are our partners, and as such, the transmission interconnection project with New York, by virtue of its location and purpose, offers us a special opportunity to fulfill this vision."

Joe Delaronde, spokesperson for the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke stated, "The agreement demonstrates that Kahnawà:ke is open for business and can partner with industry and play an important role in the realization of large projects. Furthermore, this is a great step forward for Hydro-Québec in its relations with the community."

Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke press statement: MCK becomes strategic partner to Hydro-Québec on energy transmission initiative to supply power to New York City

Discussions had taken place over the past few years between Hydro-Québec and the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, representing the community of Kahnawà:ke, which is located near the starting point of the Québec Line. In the summer of 2019, Grand Chief of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, the late Joseph Tokwiro Norton, expressed the will of his community to launch further discussions and possibly even to partner with Hydro-Québec in the Hertel-New York interconnection project. Hydro-Québec is proud of the historic step taken with his community.

About the Hertel – New York, Champlain Hudson Power Express and the NYSERDA process

Hydro-Québec has partnered with Transmission Developers Inc. to develop the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE). On May 12th 2021, the companies submitted proposals in response to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's (NYSERDA) Tier 4 renewable energy procurement process. Project selection will be announced in the 3rd quarter 2021.

These proposals would supply New York City with up to 1,250 MW of renewable power -- enough electricity for more than 1.2 million homes. This clean power influx will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 3.9 million metric tons annually, equivalent to removing 44% of cars from New York City streets.

The Hertel–New York interconnection project involves the construction of an approximately 60-km long, 400-kV underground direct-current (DC) line between Hertel substation in La Prairie and the Canada–United States border. The new line will connect to the CHPE, an underground and underwater DC line between the Canada–U.S. border and New York City, a distance of roughly 545 km. The CHPE has obtained all the required U.S. approvals.

