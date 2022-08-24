Champlain Financial Corporation announces the acquisition of Armoires Cuisines Action

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - An investor group led by Champlain Financial Corporation ("Champlain") including Fondaction is pleased to announce the acquisition of Armoires Cuisines Action ("ACA") in July 2022.

Located in St-Sabine, Quebec, Armoires Cuisines Action is Québec's leader in the design, manufacture and installation of custom kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, laundry rooms and other custom residential storage. ACA is the largest manufacturer/retailer of custom cabinets in Quebec to operate a production line and computer system designed specifically for custom-made products from design, manufacture, delivery to after-sales service.

The Naud van Gennip family, founders and majority shareholders for the past 33 years, as well as Mr. Francois Chaurette (Chairman of the Board) remain shareholders. Mr. Guy Grégoire (President), Ms. Carole Langlois (Vice-President Finance and Administration), and Ms. Maude Naud van Gennip (Director of Marketing and Human Resources) have also joined the shareholder base. With the strategic and financial support of Champlain, they will continue in their leadership roles and guide the company through this new phase of growth.

"From the very beginning until recently, Armoires Cuisines Action has successfully implemented its dazzling development plan through comprehensive services and high-quality products offered to its customers. We are very pleased with this new corporate partnership, which will propel the company into a growth dynamic commensurate with its ambitions in the coming years," said Guy Grégoire.

"We are pleased to be associated with a partner of Champlain's caliber whose strategic and operational expertise will help us achieve our accelerated growth plans. Their entrepreneurial approach and value creation experience was paramount in our choice of partner. We are excited about the prospects this new partnership will create," said François Chaurette.

"We were impressed by the strong track record of Armoires Cuisines Action and its management team. From its humble beginnings, ACA has grown to become a leader in the Quebec renovation industry, and we are proud to partner with this remarkable company and accompany it in its next phase of growth," said Scott Jackson, Partner at Champlain Financial Corporation.

KPMG Corporate Finance acted as exclusive financial advisor to ACA in connection to the transaction.

ABOUT CHAMPLAIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Champlain Financial Corporation is a Canadian private equity firm based in Montreal. It manages a private equity portfolio that currently includes various investments in Canada and the United States. Its priority is to add value to its portfolio companies which are typically SMEs wishing to grow at home and abroad. Champlain provides its partners with equity, financing, and operational management expertise.

