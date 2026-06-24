Champion Petfoods Unveils $32M CAD Global Innovation and Discovery Centre, Bringing Advanced Science and Nutritional Excellence to its Pioneering Legacy in Crafting 'The World's Best Pet Food'

The $32 million CAD state-of-the-art Innovation and Discovery Centre reinforces Champion's long-term commitment to its Canadian operations, with an additional investment of $15 million CAD planned over the next five years.

Champion recently marked its 40th anniversary milestone, celebrating four decades of pioneering the Biologically Appropriate category by crafting nutrition from a variety of fresh and raw ingredients.

These investments build on $591 million CAD invested over the past ten years to establish best-in-class manufacturing, including our high-capacity NorthStar Kitchen.

ACHESON, AB, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Champion Petfoods today announced the grand opening of its $32 million CAD Global Innovation and Discovery Centre, a state-of-the-art pilot facility located at its award-winning NorthStar Kitchen in Acheson, Alberta. This significant investment, made by parent company Mars, reinforces Champion's long-standing commitment to advancing Biologically Appropriate pet nutrition and solidifies its leadership in the global pet food industry.

Champion Petfoods inaugurated its Global Innovation & Discovery Centre in Acheson, Alberta on Tuesday, June 24th, 2026. From left to right, Christine Pendlebury, Global Director, Technical Innovation and Development, George Haritatos, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Jeff Johnston, Senior Vice President, Research, Innovation and Product Development, Stacey Osborn, President of Champion Petfoods, Elisabetta Pierangelo, Vice President R&D Global Mars Pet Nutrition, Emily Dowling, Chief Marketing Officer and Vincent Ezoua, Plant Director.

The new state-of-the-art Centre strengthens Champion's ability to develop, evaluate and refine new recipes, proprietary technologies and product concepts, serving innovation worldwide across all markets where Champion operates. Working in a nimble, small-footprint environment, the company's scientists, nutritionists, veterinarians and product developers can conduct controlled development work on nutrient-rich, market-specific recipes and new technologies for its acclaimed ORIJEN™ and ACANA™ brands before scaling them to its high-volume production Kitchens. This investment is part of a broader commitment, which includes an additional $15 million CAD planned for Champion's Canadian facilities over the next five years to enhance production, packaging and sustainability. This builds on the $591 million CAD invested over the past ten years to establish best-in-class pet food manufacturing in Canada.

"The Global Innovation and Discovery Centre is a direct reflection of our BAFRINO mandate: our promise to craft food that is Biologically Appropriate, made with a variety of fresh, raw ingredients and to be never outdone," said Stacey Osborn, President of Champion Petfoods. "This facility empowers our Associates to push the boundaries of pet nutrition, developing nutrient-rich foods with the speed, safety and scientific rigour that pet lovers expect from us. It's an investment in the future of nutrition for cats and dogs and in our deep-rooted Canadian heritage."

The Centre reinforces Champion's commitment to its Alberta roots by leveraging the region's world-class agricultural network. By sourcing fresh ingredients regionally and nationally, Champion ensures its recipes are rich in nutritional value while supporting the local economy. The Centre also seeks to further Champion's sustainable upcycling efforts by enhancing the nutritional value of its ingredients through proprietary expertise. From freezing fish at the source to extracting oils, Champion uses ingredients and processing approaches to produce fresh kibble and freeze-dried recipes that deliver high-quality nutrition for dogs and cats.

A cornerstone of Champion's innovation strategy is a strong partnership with leading academic institutions. Champion collaborates with scientists and veterinarians from the University of Calgary and the University of Guelph to pioneer evidence-based pet nutrition. To advance the entire industry, many of the findings from these university-led studies will be open-sourced, providing foundational knowledge for the future of pet health.

"At Champion Petfoods, true innovation is driven by an uncompromising commitment to rigorous research and the high-quality ingredients," said Jeff Johnston, Senior Vice President, Research, Innovation and Product Development at Champion Petfoods. "This Global Innovation and Discovery Centre uniquely positions us to pioneer breakthrough recipes and proprietary technologies. By bridging evidence-based science with our world-class regional ingredient sourcing, we have the agility to rapidly test and perfect nutrient-dense foods that continue to set the global standard for pet health and nutrition."

By turning breakthrough science and discovery into tangible products in Parkland County, Champion Petfoods is helping to elevate Alberta as a premier global hub for pet nutrition innovation.

About Champion Petfoods

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning more than 40 years. Founded in Alberta, Canada, and headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, Champion is a leader in the premium, ingredient-focused pet food category. With a dedicated team of nearly 1,000 Associates, the company brings its ORIJEN™ and ACANA™ brands to pet lovers in more than 80 markets worldwide. As part of Mars, Champion shares the global purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. The company is committed to crafting science-based Biologically Appropriate food with fresh, raw ingredients and is never outdone in quality. As a pioneer in pet nutrition, Champion is dedicated to advancing the industry through responsible innovation and product development that supports the nutritional integrity of fresh ingredients, prepared in our state-of-the-art NorthStar Kitchen in Alberta and Dogstar Kitchen in Kentucky. All ingredients are selected from a curated group of farmers, ranchers and fishers whom Champion knows and trusts. To learn more, visit the Champion Petfoods brand websites at acana.com and orijenpetfoods.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are a $65bn+ family-owned business with 170,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delights millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ deliver high-quality veterinary care and ANTECH ™ offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Champion Petfoods

Media Contact: Marie-Philip Leduc, Weber Shandwick, [email protected], US 773.226.7679 / CAD 514.267.3619