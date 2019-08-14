Champion Iron to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on August 29, 2019

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that, further to the various filings previously made in this regard, its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM EDT in Montreal, Quebec. Information relating to the Meeting can be found under the Company's filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and in the following link provided by Champion's transfer agent, https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2066.

The specific details for the Meeting are as follows:

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019



Time: 10:00 AM EDT (Montreal Time)



Location: McCarthy Tétrault LLP 1000 De La Gauchetière Street West, Suite 2500 Montreal, Quebec H3B 0A2

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion is a producing iron development and exploration company, focused on developing its significant iron resources in the south end of the Labrador Trough in the province of Quebec. Following the acquisition of its flagship asset, the Bloom Lake iron ore property, the Company implemented upgrades to the mine and processing infrastructure and has partnered in projects associated with improving access to global iron markets, including rail and port infrastructure initiatives with government and other key industry and community stakeholders. Champion's management team includes professionals with mine development and operations expertise, who also have vast experience from geotechnical work to green field development, brown field management including logistics development and financing of all stages in the mining industry.

