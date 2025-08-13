MONTRÉAL, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - SYDNEY, August 14, 2025 - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that, further to the various filings previously made in this regard, its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 5:00 PM (Montréal time) / Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 7:00 AM (Sydney time). Information relating to the Meeting can be found under the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), the ASX (www.asx.com.au), and the Company's website under the Investors section (www.championiron.com).

The specific details for the Meeting are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (Montréal)

Thursday, August 28, 2025 (Sydney)



Time: 5:00 PM (Montréal)

7:00 AM (Sydney)



Location: McCarthy Tétrault LLP 1000 De La Gauchetière Street West, Suite MZ400 Montréal, Québec H3B 0A2

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the meeting and the webcast recording will be accessible through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors/events-presentations.

Access to the webcast:

Tel. local & overseas: (+1) 416 945 7677 Tel. North America: (+1) 888 699 1199 Tel. Australia: (+61) 2 8017 1385 Webcast: www.championiron.com/investors Replay overseas: (+1) 289 819 1450 Replay N. America: (+1) 888 660 6345 Replay pass code: 90126 # Replay expiration: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 11:59 PM (Montréal) Thursday, September 4, 2025, 1:59 PM (Sydney)

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 kilometres north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentration plants that primarily source energy from renewable hydroelectric power, having a combined nameplate capacity of 15M wmt per year that produce lower contaminant high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with a proven ability to produce a 67.5% Fe direct reduction quality iron ore concentrate. Benefiting from one of the highest purity resources globally, Champion is investing to upgrade half of Bloom Lake's mine capacity to a direct reduction quality pellet feed iron ore with up to 69% Fe. Bloom Lake's high-grade and lower contaminant iron ore products have attracted a premium to the Platts IODEX 62% Fe iron ore benchmark. Champion ships iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake by rail, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec, and has delivered its iron ore concentrate globally, including in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada. In addition to Bloom Lake, Champion owns the Kamistiatusset mining properties, a project with an expected annual production of 9M wmt per year of direct reduction quality iron grading above 67.5% Fe, located near available infrastructure and only 21 kilometres southeast of Bloom Lake. On July 21, 2025, Champion entered into a definitive framework agreement with Nippon Steel Corporation and Sojitz Corporation to form a partnership for the shared ownership and potential development of the Kami project. Champion also owns a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Cluster II portfolio of properties, located within 60 kilometres south of Bloom Lake.

