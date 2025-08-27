MONTRÉAL, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - SYDNEY, August 28, 2025 - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in person on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 5:00 PM (Montréal time) / Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 7:00 AM (Sydney time), all resolutions received the requisite majorities, by a vote by poll as set out below. The number of votes cast against Resolution 1 however, constitutes a "first strike" under Australian law.

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain/Exclude 1. Approval of the Remuneration Report 229,416,842(62.39 %) 138,280,597(37.61 %) 47,212,711 (1) 2. Re-Election of Director

– Michael O'Keeffe 388,307,491(93.62 %) 26,442,492(6.38 %) 160,167 (2) 3. Re-Election of Director

– David Cataford 414,414,198(99.85 %) 608,666(0.15 %) 159,866 4. Re-Election of Director

– Gary Lawler 376,269,454(90.72 %) 38,477,264(9.28 %) 163,432 (2) 5. Re-Election of Director

– Michelle Cormier 371,860,251(89.66 %) 42,895,747(10.34 %) 154,152 (2) 6. Re-Election of Director

– Louise Grondin 384,105,857(92.61 %) 30,640,597(7.39 %) 163,696 7. Re-Election of Director

– Jessica McDonald 414,541,561(99.95 %) 213,173(0.05 %) 155,416 8. Re-Election of Director

– Jyothish George 414,310,679(99.89 %) 440,440(0.11 %) 159,031 9. Re-Election of Director

– Ronnie Beevor 383,468,077(92.47 %) 31,226,557(7.53 %) 215,516

Notes: (1) Represents votes held, directly or indirectly, by Champion's Key Management Personnel ("KMP") (as defined by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) and their closely related parties, whether as a shareholder or as a proxy, all of which were excluded from voting (other than if they acted as a proxy casting a directed vote), plus ordinary shares of the Company which abstained from voting, plus ordinary shares of the Company which were not voted. This does not include votes exercised by the Chair of the Meeting on the basis of an undirected proxy, where the proxy did not expressly direct the Chair how to vote on the resolution.





(2) Represents ordinary shares of the Company which abstained from voting plus ordinary shares of the Company which were not voted. This does not include votes exercised by the Chair of the Meeting on the basis of an undirected proxy, where the proxy did not expressly direct the Chair how to vote on the resolution.

At the Meeting, the total number of ordinary shares of the Company represented in person or by proxy was 415,182,730 representing approximately 77.86% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company.

