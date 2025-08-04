ChainUp's "The ATH Night": Singapore's Must-Attend Pre-TOKEN2049 Networking for Digital Asset Leaders

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global digital asset technology solutions provider ChainUp today announced its flagship event, "The ATH Night: Unlocking Infinite B2B Digital Assets Growth" on 30 September 2025, at Lantern Singapore. This exclusive networking gathering is set to be Singapore's most impactful pre-TOKEN2049 event, designed to foster high-value B2B connections among the industry's key stakeholders.

Building on the proven success of last year's event, which attracted over 2,000 registrations with 80% comprising senior executives, "The ATH Night" returns to provide a focused platform for C-suite professionals, founders, investors, and innovators to engage and collaborate ahead of the highly anticipated TOKEN2049 conference.

"As we celebrate our 8th anniversary, this year's 'The ATH Night' stands as a direct reflection of our commitment to building a thriving digital asset ecosystem", said Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp, "We've designed this event to be the go-to platform for B2B leaders to truly connect, spark vital ideas, and together, drive our industry forward."

Event Details:

Event Name: The ATH Night - Unlocking Infinite B2B Digital Assets Growth

The ATH Night - Unlocking Infinite B2B Digital Assets Growth Date: 30 September 2025 , Tuesday

, Tuesday Time: 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM SGT

SGT Venue: Lantern Singapore (@The Fullerton Bay Hotel)

Lantern (@The Fullerton Bay Hotel) Register here: https://lu.ma/ytn136vf

Attendees of "The ATH Night" can expect:

Exclusive access: Connect directly with top-tier decision-makers and influential thought leaders across the Web3, digital asset , and blockchain sectors.

Connect directly with top-tier decision-makers and influential thought leaders across the Web3, , and blockchain sectors. Iconic atmosphere: Experience an evening of curated networking set against the backdrop of the Marina Bay waterfront.

Experience an evening of curated networking set against the backdrop of the Marina Bay waterfront. Celebratory giveaways: In celebration of ChainUp's 8th anniversary, attendees will have a special opportunity to win a selection of highly sought-after tech gadgets and other prizes.

Attendance is curated to ensure a high-quality networking experience, and space is limited. For companies interested to elevate your brand's visibility and align with this premier event, reach out to [email protected] for sponsorship opportunities.

For registration and further information, please visit: https://lu.ma/ytn136vf .

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions.

ChainUp's comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity as-a-service, custody services, MPC wallet-as-a-service, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, asset tokenization, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs. For more information, visit: https://www.chainup.com/ .

SOURCE ChainUp

For media queries, please contact: Yeo Xue Zhen, Senior Marketing Manager, ChainUp, [email protected], +65 9325 6483