Why 2026 Marks the Pivot for Real-World Asset Tokenization from Experimental Pilots to Active Global Markets

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- For years, the financial world has focused on the technical "how" of Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization--the mechanical hurdle of migrating real-world assets onto a blockchain. However, as we enter 2026, the industry has reached a tipping point. Today, global digital asset technology solutions provider ChainUp and its partner, Singapore-licensed RWA exchange 1exchange (1X), announced a joint market forecast signaling that the strategic focus has shifted from the mere creation of tokens to the urgent necessity of Market Liquidity.

This shift is underscored by recent institutional movements, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) unveiling plans for 24/7 blockchain-based trading of tokenized stocks and Nasdaq's recent proposal to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to integrate tokenized assets into its framework. For ChainUp and 1exchange, these milestones validate a pivot towards infrastructure that prioritizes high-speed execution and embedded logic.

As the "experimental" era matures, the market is moving past the simple "minting" of assets toward a new frontier defined by the rigorous requirements of secondary market activity and automated compliance--the essential foundations for sustaining the next wave of global capital.

The Shift from "Minted" to "Mobile"

The "Proof of Concept" (PoC) phase that dominated 2025 has concluded. In 2026, the industry is no longer satisfied with static digital representations of assets. The new objective is Sustained Trading Volume.

"In 2025, RWA tokenization proved it could solve the 'accessibility' problem for asset owners," says Sheena Lim, CEO of 1exchange. "However, secondary-market activity remains uneven across many jurisdictions. In 2026, success will be measured by whether these assets can deliver continuous market liquidity beyond the initial issuance stage."

The Rise of "Programmable Trust"

A core shift for 2026 is the transition from manual oversight to Programmable Trust. In this paradigm, compliance, risk controls, and transfer restrictions are embedded directly into the asset's smart contract.

This evolution is anchored by On-Chain Delivery-versus-Payment (DvP) settlement. By synchronizing asset delivery and payment within a single, automated execution framework, platforms are eliminating the manual reconciliation and "T+2" settlement delays that have traditionally hampered private markets.

"Compliance has evolved from a value-add to a baseline requirement for institutional growth," explains Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp. "By embedding logic directly into the transaction lifecycle, regulated venues can scale with confidence. Every trade becomes auditable and compliant by design, rather than by manual intervention."

Unifying the Post-Trade Lifecycle

A significant hurdle for 2026 is the "operational friction" caused by disparate systems for tokenized and traditional assets. To reach maturity, the industry is moving away from vertically integrated silos toward a Modular Market Structure where custody, clearing, and execution are technologically unified.

By implementing blockchain-native protocols for atomic settlement, institutions are replacing manual, multi-day reconciliation with a "Single Source of Truth." This architecture unlocks 24/7 liquidity visibility, allowing institutions to redeploy capital with a level of precision previously impossible in legacy markets.

The Flight to Quality Tokenized Hubs and Tokenized Asset Mobility

As institutional capital seeks a "safe harbor," 2026 is seeing a massive concentration of flows into regulated hubs like Singapore, Dubai, and the EU. These jurisdictions offer the legal certainty required for large-scale deployments of yield-bearing assets like private credit and fixed-income instruments.

The final piece of the 2026 puzzle is Tokenized Asset Mobility--the ability for tokenized value to move across different blockchains and jurisdictions. Through MPC-based (Multi-Party Computation) custody, participants can now manage diverse, multi-rail portfolios through a single interface, ensuring digital assets are dynamic, collateral-ready instruments rather than static ledger entries.

The Normalization of Digital Finance in 2026

The 2026 landscape suggests we are no longer looking at "blockchain" as a separate sector. Instead, we are witnessing the normalization of digital finance.

"2026 marks the year RWA tokenization moves from experimental to a real economic force," concludes Sheena Lim. Sailor Zhong adds, "We are operationalizing blockchain for the global financial core, transforming digital assets from a technical novelty into a scalable institutional standard."

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions.

ChainUp's comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity technology, white label MPC wallet, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, asset tokenization, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs. For more information, visit: https://www.chainup.com/ .

About 1exchange

1exchange, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading exchange for Real-World Assets (RWA) security tokens and private listings, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Offering full-stack on-chain infrastructure, the platform enables issuers to list enterprise-grade RWAs, while enabling investors to trade modern digital assets in a regulated secondary market, unlocking global liquidity. Visit www.1x.exchange for more information.

SOURCE ChainUp

For media queries, please contact: ChainUp - [email protected] / +65 9325 6483; 1exchange - [email protected]