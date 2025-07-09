CGTN: Why does China honor the spirit of resisting aggression?

BEIJING, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- CGTN has published an article on why China will commemorate the 80th anniversary of its victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and how the country has drawn strength from its past to power modernization.

The Hundred-Regiment Campaign was the largest and longest strategic offensive launched by the Eighth Route Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in northern China during the entire nation's resistance against Japanese aggression.

Involving over 200,000 troops from 105 regiments and lasting from August 1940 to January 1941, the campaign targeted enemy infrastructure, disrupted supply lines, and significantly delayed Japan's southward expansion.

More than a military milestone, it became a powerful symbol of national defiance and unity under extreme hardship – a vivid reflection of the Chinese people's unwavering resolve to resist aggression and reclaim their future.

On the Eastern Front during World War II (WWII), China's prolonged resistance tied down vast numbers of Japanese troops, thereby easing pressure on Allied forces in the Pacific and Europe. In this global context, the Hundred-Regiment Campaign exemplified China's critical contribution to the world's victory over fascism, a legacy that continues to shape the nation's identity and trajectory.

In recognition of its enduring role in that hard-won victory, China is preparing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War with solemn and significant events. On September 3, it will hold a military parade in Tiananmen Square in downtown Beijing.

China made tremendous sacrifices during the 14-year war of resistance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on July 7, the 88th anniversary of the start of the entire nation's resistance against Japanese aggression, during a visit to a memorial hall commemorating the Hundred-Regiment Campaign.

"If the past is not forgotten, it can serve as a guide for the future," he said.

Staying true to the original aspiration

Situated on the slopes of Shinao Mountain in Yangquan City, Shanxi Province, the Hundred-Regiment Campaign memorial hall is a solemn landmark commemorating a pivotal moment in history.

What was once a fierce battlefield has become a place of deep national remembrance.

Inside the memorial hall, exhibits and relics from the campaign bring history to life: scorched uniforms, worn-out rifles and black-and-white photographs tell stories of courage under fire. Among them are items from the "Bayonet Assault Hero Company," known for its fearless hand-to-hand combat in the most perilous conditions.

The unit's legacy continues today, as it remains active in disaster relief, defense missions and peacekeeping operations.

Xi laid a floral basket in tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the war of resistance at the monument square honoring the martyrs of the campaign.

The president's tribute was more than ceremonial. It was a reaffirmation of the enduring values forged in war.

"No matter how far we go, we can never forget the road we've taken, or why we set out in the first place," Xi said.

Drawing strength from the past to build the future

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, Xi has visited Shanxi multiple times, expressing high expectations for its development. He has called on Shanxi to draw strength from its rich revolutionary legacy and cultural resources, and achieve new breakthroughs in high-quality growth and transformation.

During July 7's visit, Xi toured Yangquan Valve Co., Ltd., where he visited the company's production workshop and product display area, interacted with workers, and learned about the region's progress in industrial upgrading and high-quality growth.

A traditional coal-producing province, Shanxi has long faced the challenge of economic dependence on natural resources. In 2019, it was designated as China's first pilot province for comprehensive energy reform. Today, Shanxi is accelerating green transformation, promoting advanced manufacturing and cultivating new engines of growth.

By the end of August 2024, the province had achieved 48 percent of its installed capacity in new and clean energy, representing a 14.1 percentage point increase since 2019.

At the same time, local governments have tapped into red tourism – travel experiences centered around revolutionary heritage – and combined it with rural revitalization strategies. Currently, 35 themed red tourism routes spanning all 11 prefecture-level cities in Shanxi are being promoted, linking more than 3,400 revolutionary heritage sites.

This cultural mobilization is driving impressive results. In 2024, Shanxi received 318 million domestic tourist visits, a 13.9 percent year-on-year increase, with total tourism revenue reaching 276.15 billion yuan (about $38.5 billion), up 25.9 percent from the previous year.

The fusion of historical memory and high-quality development has helped Shanxi advance a dual transformation – both spiritual and structural – turning revolutionary spirit into a productive force for modern revitalization.

As China draws strength from its revolutionary legacy to power modernization, it also continues to uphold the hard-won peace forged in the flames of war. At a time of growing global uncertainty, the values born of the war of resistance remain deeply relevant.

