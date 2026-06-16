CGTN Spanish: Labubu, an Icon of Chinese Pop Culture, Featured in the Opening Ceremony

BEIJING, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Chinese culture and technology have been integrated into the 2026 World Cup. The Chinese toy character Labubu appeared as a special guest at the opening ceremony of the tournament.

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In addition, Chinese companies have provided several key AI technologies for the championship. Among them is a superintelligence model capable of conducting tactical analysis and making data-driven inferences based on massive amounts of competition data. The 3D Digital Human solution can generate high-precision models of all players and integrate them into live broadcasts, making offside decisions more accurate.

Beyond the stadiums, light rail systems developed and manufactured in China are operating in the three Mexican host cities. Moreover, around 95% of the 800 new energy transport buses deployed for the World Cup in Mexico City are of Chinese brands.

SOURCE CGTN Spanish

Song Yang, [email protected]