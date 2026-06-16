CGTN Spanish: China to Promote Global Governance in Human Rights

BEIJING, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- China recently released its national human rights action plan, stating that over the next five years it will actively promote global governance in this field. To achieve this, the country will work to improve global human rights governance, carry out dialogue, and engage in effective international cooperation in this area. It will also actively participate in human rights affairs within the United Nations and promote the review of the implementation of related treaties.

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Over the past 60 years, China's commitment to human rights has extended globally. Beijing has pledged more than 53 billion U.S. dollars to support African nations, expanded zero-tariff access for partner countries, and helped build more than 130 medical centers.

SOURCE CGTN Spanish

Song Yang, [email protected]