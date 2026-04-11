CGTN: One family: Xi Jinping stresses keeping future of cross-Strait ties in Chinese hands

BEIJING, April 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- CGTN published an article on the meeting between Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party. Through in-depth elaboration on the meeting's significance for developing relations between the two parties and across the Taiwan Strait, the article emphasizes that no matter how the international landscape and the situation across the strait may evolve, the overarching trend toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will not change, and the prevailing momentum for the Chinese on both sides of the strait to come together will not change.

During landmark talks to develop relations between the two parties and across the Taiwan Strait, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, in Beijing on Friday morning.

"Shared homeland," "one family" and "peace" were among the high-frequency words emphasized by the leaders of the two parties throughout the talks, underscoring that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese and belong to one family, and share a common aspiration for peace and tranquility, improved cross-Strait relations, and better lives.

"This is a responsibility that the CPC and the KMT cannot shirk, and also a driving force for the two parties to work together," Xi said.

Invited by the CPC Central Committee and Xi, Cheng is the first KMT chairperson to have led a delegation to the Chinese mainland in the past decade. The delegation visited Jiangsu Province and Shanghai before coming to Beijing.

Creating bright future for cross-Strait ties

During the meeting, Xi put forward four proposals on advancing cross-Strait relations. He called for forging closer bonds across the strait by upholding a correct understanding of identity, safeguarding the shared homeland through peaceful development, fostering the well-being of the people through exchanges and integration, and joint efforts to achieve national rejuvenation.

The core issue for safeguarding the shared homeland lies in recognizing that both sides of the strait belong to one China, Xi underscored.

Over the past year, compatriots on both sides of the strait have resolutely opposed "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference, continued to pool greater strength to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and advanced the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The Chinese mainland has introduced a series of measures aimed at safeguarding the common interests of people on both sides of the strait, including the launch of an online platform for the public to report vile acts by those advocating "Taiwan independence" and their accomplices in persecuting Taiwan compatriots.

Meanwhile, voices within Taiwan have increasingly expressed opposition to separatism and external interference, with residents taking to the streets to advocate for peaceful development and stability.

Equally important is the continued deepening of exchanges and cooperation. For example, the 2025 annual conference of the Cross-Strait CEO Summit has gathered around 800 people from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan to discuss cross-Strait industrial transformation, innovation and cooperation, providing a platform for industrial cooperation across the strait, facilitating in-depth exchanges and yielding substantial results.

Thanks to a series of supportive policies, including waiving fees for first-time Taiwan residents applying for mainland travel permits and expanding permit-issuing ports for Taiwan residents to 100, cross-Strait visits in 2025 exceeded 5 million, reaching a six-year high.

Stressing that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese and belong to one family, Cheng called for efforts to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties, foster a brighter future for ties across the strait, and advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Upholding 1992 Consensus

During the talks, both sides reaffirmed the importance of upholding the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence."

The consensus, as articulated during the talks, rests on the principle that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China and should work together toward national reunification.

Its importance lies in defining the fundamental nature of cross-Strait relations – namely, that they are not state-to-state relations, nor do they constitute "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan." Instead, the framework provides a political foundation for dialogue and cooperation while preserving the possibility of peaceful development.

Xu Xiaoquan, a researcher from the Institute of Taiwan Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, noted that Cheng's visit reflects the prevailing desire among Taiwan compatriots for expanded exchanges and cooperation.

Xu argued that the trajectory toward peaceful development and eventual reunification aligns with broader historical trends and public sentiment, suggesting that dialogue grounded in shared principles remains the most viable path forward.

"We welcome any proposals conducive to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and will spare no effort to advance any endeavors that promote such development," Xi said, adding that "Taiwan independence" is the chief culprit undermining peace across the Taiwan Strait. "We should neither condone nor tolerate it."

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SOURCE CGTN

Jiang Simin, [email protected]