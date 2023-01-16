CGMagazine Awards Their Best of and Most Innovative of CES 2023 Awards

ST CATHARINES, ON, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - CES 2023 has come to a close, and our team at CGM had the privilege of spending last week exploring the show floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center and other sites to uncover the best of the best for our readers. From blenders to flying cars, we saw it all and worked to distinguish between truly great products and mere gimmicks as we crown our Best of CES 2023 and Most Innovated of CES 2023 winners.

Best of CES 2023 (CNW Group/Comics Gaming Magazine) Most Innovative CES 2023 (CNW Group/Comics Gaming Magazine)

With a year full of exciting new products and announcements, CGMagazine wanted to look beyond just the flashiest offerings, see what can improve the lives of people, and push the industry forward in new and exciting ways. This is what the CGMagazine Best of CES 2023 awards look to do, bring light to some of the most exciting and interesting products soon to hit the shelves.

This year we saw winners across all categories of tech, with companies like Lenovo, Asus, Razer, Govee, JBL, HP, NVIDIA, LG, Cooler Master, Trova and more all bringing products or services to CES that pushed the needle on technology and how we can interact with it.

On the other hand, the CGMs Most Innovative of CES 2023 award will go to the product that surprises us, offering something we didn't know we needed or changing our minds about something we thought we didn't want. It could also be a new or existing device that brings a quality of life improvements, making existing things better than before.

In this category, we saw a range of exciting products, many of which go beyond simple iteration to offer the industry major paradigm shifts in what is possible and give a glimpse of a smarter or more exciting figure. Here we see brands such as Samsung, ONANOFF, Razer, LG, Acer, Yaber, Rolling Square, Sennheiser, and Lenovo all bringing concepts to the show that are a glimpse into what is possible, something CES is all about.

CES 2023 was packed with innovation and ideas, and while the awards highlighted the best products of the show, there were many exciting and interesting ones that didn't make the cut. At CGMagazine, we'll be covering some of these products over the coming months with full reviews and articles, providing readers with a deeper look into all that CES 2023 had to offer. We hope to feature some of these devices in our Best of 2023/2024 awards, but only time will tell whether they'll make the cut.

