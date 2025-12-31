CGMagazine Crowns Game of the Year 2025 & Releases The Final Issue of 2025

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - CGMagazine is closing out 2025 with both Game of the Year 2025 and their final print issue of the year. Leading this month's issue is an exclusive cover story on Ella Mental, the all‑original character debuting in Invincible VS. CGM's own Dayna Eileen sits down with the team behind the game to explore the road to Ella Mental's creation, how she fits in to the Invincible universe, and what fans can expect from this all-new character.

CGMagazine Issue 65 (CNW Group/Comics Gaming Magazine)

Issue 65 and www.cgmagonline.com also deliver CGM's Game of the Year 2025 selections, which came surprisingly close this year, spotlighting the editorial team's top five standout titles of 2025. Though Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been on everyone's minds this award season, titles like Hades II , Hollow Knight: Silksong , Silent Hill f , and Borderlands 4 were titles that remained on everyone's mind at CGM this year.

Beyond GOTY, the issue brings readers inside Lucca Comics & Games , featuring exclusive quotes from Hideo Kojima and a rare interview with Silent Hill creator Keiichirō Toyama. Rounding out the issue is a robust slate of reviews, including the video‑game‑inspired Fallout Season 2 and Five Nights at Freddy's 2, alongside major game releases such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Octopath Traveler 0, and more.

CGM heads into 2026 keeping their eyes on another great year in gaming, looking forward to major releases like Grand Theft Auto VI , Marvel's Wolverine , Resident Evil Requiem and, hopefully, Fable IV .

CGMagazine Issue 65 is available now in print and digital formats from their official website or Magzter .

About CGMagazine

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada, originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group.

CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010. Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally distributed digital magazine as well as a thriving website, all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech, and film.

With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, and interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike, providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

