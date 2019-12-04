CGI to welcome George Cope to its Board of Directors

Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) is pleased to announce that Mr. George Cope will be nominated for election to its Board of Directors at the Company's next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on January 29, 2020.

"We are honored that Mr. George Cope has agreed to join our Board of Directors," said CGI Founder and Executive Chairman, Serge Godin. "As a highly respected visionary who has overseen Bell's transformation into Canada's communications growth leader, he will add tremendous value to CGI as we continue to expand our business globally for the benefit of our clients, professionals, and shareholders."

As President and Chief Executive Officer of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada since July 2008, Mr. Cope re-energized the country's largest communications company with a strategy of unparalleled investment and innovation in broadband networks, services and content. He successfully executed more than $15 billion in strategic investments and acquisitions to strengthen Bell's competitive scale in wireless, media, customer service and distribution.

He also led the launch of the Bell Let's Talk initiative in 2010, the largest-ever corporate commitment to Canadian mental health and now one of the country's most prominent community investment campaigns. Mr. Cope will retire as Bell's CEO on January 5, 2020.

Mr. Cope has served in public-company chief executive roles in the Canadian communications industry for more than 25 years. A graduate of the Ivey School of Business at Western University, he has also received honorary doctorates from Western, the University of Windsor, Trent University and Queen's University. He was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2014, named Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year in 2015, inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame in 2018, and recognized as Canada's Corporate Citizen of the Year in 2019.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

