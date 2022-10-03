Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) will showcase its metaverse innovation at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, to demonstrate the role that enhanced virtual collaboration can play in the fight against climate change. Through interactive presentations, CGI will demonstrate how the metaverse can reduce the environmental impacts of travel and how the technology industry can partner with organizations in all sectors on their transition to net zero through sustainable technologies and practices.

The CGI COP27 metaverse showcase will highlight climate mitigation and adaptation solutions, natural capital accounting solutions, chemicals and waste reduction solutions, and supply chain sustainability. In addition, CGI will share the investments it is making to address environment impacts, including the Sustainability Exploration Environmental Data Science (SEEDS) program which aims to strengthen research to accelerate the development of technological solutions. This will allow organisations to access the tools needed to reduce biodiversity loss and emissions in line with temperature targets coming from the Paris Agreement.

Ambassador Achraf Ibrahim, assistant Foreign Minister and COP27 general coordinator, noted that COP27 is both an opportunity for action and a wakeup call, and thus needs to be widely inclusive. "The Egyptian Presidency with the help of CGI is providing this unique experience through the metaverse for participants in the conference as well as people from all over the world to participate directly in COP27 and help shape the action to preserve the environment for current and future generations," Ibrahim said.

"Addressing our environmental impact and supporting the communities in which we operate is fundamental to our purpose," said Tara McGeehan, CGI's President of UK and Australia Operations and a member of the COP26 Business Leaders Group. "We know that to achieve global net zero goals, every organization must do their part to reduce and remove emissions—and technologies need to be leveraged and created to solve our carbon challenges."

"Our commitment to sustainability is rooted in our core values, through projects delivered in collaboration with clients, and through operating practices, supply chain management, and community service engagement," said George D. Schindler, CGI President & Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to participate in COP27 to share the responsible practices and enabling technologies that can help organizations embed new ways of operating while harnessing the power of data to advance their climate change goals and achieve long-term business value."

This year, COP27 will be hosted in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 through 18.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 88,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com

