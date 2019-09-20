CGI to present at the CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on September 25 in Montréal, Quebec

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer and François Boulanger, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), will present to investors at the CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on September 25, 2019 in Montréal.

The presentation is scheduled for 2:05 pm (EDT), and will be available via live audio webcast on CGI's website at cgi.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on CGI's website in the Investors section under Events.



For further information: Lorne Gorber, Executive Vice-President, Investor and Public Relations, lorne.gorber@cgi.com, +1 514-841-3355

