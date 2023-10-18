Stock Market Symbols

FAIRFAX, VA, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - CGI Federal Inc., the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), announced today the competitive award of a multi-year contract by the General Services Administration's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (GSA FEDSIM) on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to modernize systems and technology in support of its mission to protect human health and the environment. The Information Technology Enterprise Development (ITED) contract includes an incrementally-funded 1-year base period and six 1-year option periods, with a total contract value of US $522.6 million. Under the contract, CGI will work with EPA to reimagine its technology portfolio at the application, platform and enterprise levels to advance the agency's vision for secure, agile and efficient enterprise development.

"EPA continues to evolve as an agency. We must confront the nation's most urgent health and environmental challenges today by expanding our range of innovative technology capabilities, aligning those capabilities to our mission, and optimizing our overall mission support operations," said Vaughn Noga, EPA Chief Information Officer. "The newly awarded ITED contract provides new opportunities to meet these challenges through technical innovation and strengthens our efforts to protect human health and the environment for the American public. We look forward to leveraging the collaborative expertise of CGI and the robust team of strategic partners they assembled to deliver these services and capabilities."

The ITED program optimizes development across the EPA enterprise, maximizing shared services and capabilities, streamlining and automating business operations, and infusing emerging technologies to support the environmental regulatory mission. Technologies developed and implemented under ITED will advance key EPA priorities including addressing climate change, sustainability, and advancing environmental justice and civil rights. To best support the environmental mission, ITED will serve as an enabler of enterprise development and standards across EPA while enabling improved compliance, innovation, and cost savings.

"We are proud to partner with EPA on this new engagement, building upon our extensive track record with the agency in support of its vital mission," said Stefan Becker, CGI Senior Vice-President and Regulatory Agency Programs Business Unit Leader. "Our collaborative relationship with EPA allows us to provide unique insights, practical innovation, new efficiencies and the most experienced team for EPA's journey toward agency-wide digital transformation."

CGI has been a trusted EPA technology partner for 45 years, supporting multiple programs with a mature and broad range of services, platforms, and capabilities—including the Central Data Exchange (CDX) program which serves as a key component of the environmental data exchange ecosystem for EPA, states, localities, tribes, industry and other federal agencies.

"As EPA continues to focus on reducing risks associated with its mission, their investment in technology enables the agency to respond with greater agility to new requirements," said Jay Hadley, CGI Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services. "Given its critical role in implementing key programs under the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA will continue to require practical and pragmatic use of innovative technologies to increase collaboration across government and with external stakeholders."

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence, and international affairs missions. Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com .

