CGI reports director election results Français

News provided by

CGI Inc.

Jan 29, 2020, 17:45 ET

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ballroom of the Centre Sheraton Montréal.

All 16 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected on a vote by show of hands. The proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:

Votes for

Votes withheld

%

%

Alain Bouchard

99.18%

0.82%

Sophie Brochu

99.64%

0.36%

George A. Cope

99.93%

0.07%

Paule Doré

95.30%

4.70%

Richard B. Evans

99.65%

0.35%

Julie Godin

97.86%

2.14%

Serge Godin

97.85%

2.15%

Timothy J. Hearn

99.58%

0.42%

André Imbeau

98.10%

1.90%

Gilles Labbé

99.86%

0.14%

Michael B. Pedersen

99.93%

0.07%

Alison C. Reed

99.90%

0.10%

Michael E. Roach

98.36%

1.64%

George D. Schindler

99.53%

0.47%

Kathy N. Waller

99.80%

0.20%

Joakim Westh

98.38%

1.62%

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For further information: Investors: Lorne Gorber, Executive Vice-President, Investor and Public Relations, [email protected], +1 514 841-3355; Media: Sébastien Barangé, Vice-President, Communications and Public Relations, [email protected], +1 514 841-3354

Related Links

www.cgi.com

Organization Profile

CGI inc.

You just read:

CGI reports director election results

News provided by

CGI Inc.

Jan 29, 2020, 17:45 ET