CGI reports director election results

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ballroom of the Centre Sheraton Montréal.

All 16 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected on a vote by show of hands. The proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld

% % Alain Bouchard 99.18% 0.82% Sophie Brochu 99.64% 0.36% George A. Cope 99.93% 0.07% Paule Doré 95.30% 4.70% Richard B. Evans 99.65% 0.35% Julie Godin 97.86% 2.14% Serge Godin 97.85% 2.15% Timothy J. Hearn 99.58% 0.42% André Imbeau 98.10% 1.90% Gilles Labbé 99.86% 0.14% Michael B. Pedersen 99.93% 0.07% Alison C. Reed 99.90% 0.10% Michael E. Roach 98.36% 1.64% George D. Schindler 99.53% 0.47% Kathy N. Waller 99.80% 0.20% Joakim Westh 98.38% 1.62%

Investors: Lorne Gorber, Executive Vice-President, Investor and Public Relations, [email protected], +1 514 841-3355; Media: Sébastien Barangé, Vice-President, Communications and Public Relations, [email protected], +1 514 841-3354

