MONTRÉAL, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) today filed with the securities regulators in Canada and in the United States its Management Proxy Circular for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on January 27, 2021.

CGI also filed its 2020 Annual Information Form with the Canadian securities regulators and its Fiscal 2020 Results (referred to herein as its "2020 Annual Report") on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

An electronic version of CGI's annual filings, including its Management Proxy Circular, 2020 Annual Information Form and 2020 Annual Report on Form 40-F, are available on CGI's website at cgi.com/investors.

CGI uses the Notice and Access rules adopted by Canadian securities regulators to reduce the volume of paper in the materials distributed for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. For the purposes of the Notice and Access process, the Management Proxy Circular and other relevant materials are available here and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at sedar.com.

Shareholders who wish to receive a paper copy of the meeting materials may request and obtain them free of charge online by going to www.proxyvote.com, or by calling Broadridge toll free at +1-877-907-7643 (Canada and U.S.) or +1-905-507-5450 (international) and entering the control number indicated on the form of proxy or voting instruction form they received with the Notice of Meeting. To ensure that materials are received in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, all requests for paper copies of meeting materials must be received no later than January 11, 2021.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2020 reported revenue of C$12.16 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at www.cgi.com

For further information: Maher Yaghi, Vice-President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 514-415-3651

