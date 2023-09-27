Stock Market Symbols

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - CGI Federal Inc., the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), announced today that the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts (AOUSC) awarded CGI a 10-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. Under this new IDIQ contract vehicle, CGI expects to provide AOUSC with strategic consulting, advisory, application operations and management, hosting and support services for the Judiciary's financial management and acquisitions processes powered by CGI's Momentum® solution. An initial task order for operations and maintenance, service desk support, and training services has been issued for a 1-year base period and nine 1-year options. The total task order value if all options are exercised is $143.5M.

"IT modernization requires business agility to meet evolving demands. CGI provides a flexible, holistic approach that enables digital transformation," said Clay Goldwein, Senior Vice-President and National Security and Justice Business Unit lead at CGI.

Specifically designed for government agencies, CGI's Momentum® provides seamless transformational contracting and financial management capabilities with increased automation and data capabilities. Bringing over 100 federal organizations insights they can act on, this robust platform has a dedicated team of professionals with deep domain expertise across financials, acquisitions, budget, and asset management collaborating with experts in management consulting and technology. Delivering mission-oriented solutions and commercial best-practices to complex problems, CGI works closely with federal agencies to transform existing operations and maximize performance and efficiency with lasting changes.

"In enhancing financial transparency, accountability and performance, CGI's Momentum® software improves operational efficiency and the user experience to further the stewardship of taxpayer dollars for the Judicial Branch," added Brian Becker, CGI Vice-President and Sector Lead, U.S. Federal Judiciary and Legislative Branch.

About CGI Federal Inc.

CGI Federal Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare, intelligence and international affairs missions. Founded in 1976, CGI Inc. is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI Inc. delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI Inc. works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2022 reported revenue of C$12.87 billion, CGI Inc. shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

