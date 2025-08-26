Stock Market Symbols

Renewed partnership empowers New Jersey with a scalable, state-owned recovery platform to manage federal disaster relief funds and accelerate response to future emergencies

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, today announced the award of a 10-year contract with the State of New Jersey for continued development, enhancement, and support of its State Integrated Recovery Operations Management Systems (SIROMS) – building on more than a decade of trusted partnership and innovation in natural disaster recovery technology and service delivery.

Originally established to support the recovery from Superstorm Sandy, SIROMS has evolved into the state's system of record for managing natural disaster recovery efforts and has managed the distribution of over $7.2 billion in recovery funds. Under the renewed agreement, CGI will continue to support New Jersey's readiness to respond to current and future natural disasters, enabling the state to efficiently manage federal recovery funds and reduce the overall cost of natural disaster recovery.

"Our partnership with CGI has been instrumental in helping New Jersey respond effectively to major disasters and prepare for those yet to come," said Parth Sampath, State Contract Manager, New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. "This agreement ensures we have both the technology and expertise in place to protect our residents and communities while reducing the cost and complexity associated with long-term disaster recovery."

Through the SIROMS platform, New Jersey has modernized recovery operations by enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring financial traceability and accountability in the distribution of funds, and achieving comprehensive audit readiness. The system has empowered the state to make faster data-driven decisions, accelerating recovery timelines, and increasing transparency for residents and oversight officials. As of May 2025, the state has disbursed more than $7 billion in recovery funds supporting thousands of residents across New Jersey. The SIROMS solution has enabled the state to track over 10,000 individual reports supporting the successful submission of quarterly progress to HUD over the past 48 quarters.

"Our ongoing partnership with the State of New Jersey reaffirms CGI's commitment to helping governments enhance resilience and accelerate recovery from natural disasters," said Scott Burghoff, Senior Vice-President & Business Unit Leader, CGI. "Our collaboration over the past decade has demonstrated the power of a modern, adaptable technology platform to serve citizens when they need it most."

The platform is designed to incorporate enhancements from other jurisdictions, such as Puerto Rico's public-facing disaster-funding transparency portal, and shares innovations developed in New Jersey in return. This collaborative model supports a growing community of state and local governments working together to strengthen resilience and streamline recovery.

